Kentucky News Digest

AMERICA PROTESTS-KENTUCKY

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky’s attorney general asked for patience Thursday as his office investigates the shooting death of a black woman by Louisville police and decides whether the police officers involved will face criminal charges.

AMERICA PROTESTS-COUNCIL MEETING

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A virtual city council meeting in Kentucky was interrupted Wednesday night by people making racial and homophobic slurs.

AMERICA-PROTESTS-JUNETEENTH

UNDATED — In just about any other year, Juneteenth, the holiday celebrating the day in 1865 that the last enslaved black people learned they had been freed from bondage, would be marked by African American families across the nation with a cookout, a parade, a community festival, a soulful rendition of “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing.”

—JUNETEENTH HOLIDAY, from Midway: A small Kentucky city has decided to make Juneteenth an official holiday.

NAVAL ACADEMY-CADET TWEETS

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The U.S. Naval Academy has opened an investigation into social media posts allegedly made by a cadet that suggested police should shoot unarmed protesters and that Breonna Taylor received “justice” when she was shot and killed by police in Kentucky.

POOR-PEOPLE’S-CAMPAIGN

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — An anti-poverty coalition is scheduled to hold a virtual march as part of the Poor People’s Campaign to highlight the plight of struggling U.S. residents.

ELECTION-2020-KENTUCKY-SENATE

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Democrat Charles Booker picked up another national endorsement as Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Thursday backed his bid for the Democratic nomination in Kentucky’s primary election next week to run against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell this fall.

TRUMP-JUDICIAL NOMINEE

WASHINGTON — A divided Senate approved the nomination of a 38-year-old judge and ally of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to serve on a top federal appeals court on Thursday, despite Democrats’ objections that he’s inexperienced and biased against the Obama-era health care law.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY UNEMPLOYMENT

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The plight of Kentuckians still in limbo in seeking unemployment benefits has become a major political headache for the state’s Democratic governor, opening him up to criticism Thursday from Republican leaders who have given him considerable latitude in handling the coronavirus crisis.

WILDLIFE CENTER-TIGERS

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — An embattled wildlife center in southern Indiana that’s being sued by the state for allegedly abusing exotic animals cannot take in new animals while that lawsuit is pending, a judge has ruled.

—RAND PAUL-ASSAULTED, from Bowling Green: A new sentencing date has been set for a Kentucky man who tackled U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, breaking several of the lawmakers ribs.

—FERRY CLOSURE, from Hickman: More work is needed on the out-of-service Dorena-Hickman Ferry that connects Kentucky and Missouri, and it will probably remain out of service until this weekend, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.

