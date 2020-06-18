Advertisement

KSP pursuit of stolen motorcycle leads to arrest of a Scottsville man

Steven Hammock was arrested after a pursuit on a stolen motorcycle.
Steven Hammock was arrested after a pursuit on a stolen motorcycle.(Photo: ACDC)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A man was arrested in Allen County after police said he led them on a pursuit.

On Wednesday night, a Kentucky State Police Trooper said he saw a 2004 Suzuki GSX-600K being operated in a reckless manner and endangering the public on Durham Springs Road.

According to KSP, the Trooper activated his emergency equipment to initiate a traffic stop, but the motorcycle accelerated and began to flee. KSP said the pursuit continued until the operator lost control of the motorcycle on US 31-E. The report said he then began to run on foot, but was quickly apprehended. The operator was identified as 30-year-old Steven K. Hammock, of Scottsville. KSP said the motorcycle was reported stolen out of Macon County, TN.

Steven K. Hammock was arrested and taken to the Allen County Detention Center, where he was charged with the following:

  • Speeding 26 MPH or greater
  • Reckless Driving
  • No Registration Plate
  • Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)
  • Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (On Foot)
  • Receiving Stolen Property U/$10,000
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Operating on a Suspended Operators License
  • Destruction of VIN Number

