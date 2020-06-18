KSP pursuit of stolen motorcycle leads to arrest of a Scottsville man

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A man was arrested in Allen County after police said he led them on a pursuit.

On Wednesday night, a Kentucky State Police Trooper said he saw a 2004 Suzuki GSX-600K being operated in a reckless manner and endangering the public on Durham Springs Road.

According to KSP, the Trooper activated his emergency equipment to initiate a traffic stop, but the motorcycle accelerated and began to flee. KSP said the pursuit continued until the operator lost control of the motorcycle on US 31-E. The report said he then began to run on foot, but was quickly apprehended. The operator was identified as 30-year-old Steven K. Hammock, of Scottsville. KSP said the motorcycle was reported stolen out of Macon County, TN.

Steven K. Hammock was arrested and taken to the Allen County Detention Center, where he was charged with the following:

Speeding 26 MPH or greater

Reckless Driving

No Registration Plate

Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)

Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (On Foot)

Receiving Stolen Property U/$10,000

Resisting Arrest

Operating on a Suspended Operators License

Destruction of VIN Number

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.