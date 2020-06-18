Lexington meeting hijacked by people saying racial slurs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A virtual city council meeting in Lexington was interrupted Wednesday night by people making racial and homophobic slurs. News outlets report it happened during the Lexington-Fayette Urban County council meeting. The Zoom meeting was a public forum to discuss police reforms. A participant in the meeting said it was disheartening people can say slurs and not have their faces shown. A council member said it was a painful lesson about what is said to many people in the community. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports public comments were halted after several slurs were made, and later resumed so residents who had signed up to make a statement could comment.