Advertisement

Muhlenberg County Health Department confirms one additional case of COVID-19

(WIFR)
By Ana Medina
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WBKO) -

The Muhlenberg County Health Department has been notified of 1 additional confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The confirmed case total for Muhlenberg County is currently 505.

It is crucial that everyone in the community continue working together to combat the community spread of this virus, #TeamMuhlenberg.

The health department says the continue working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) to identify and contact those who may have been exposed to the individuals. These individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

These individuals are residents of Muhlenberg County, however additional details about these cases cannot be provided because of medical privacy laws.

The best ways to prevent the spread of illness are to follow these safety tips:

● Wash your hands frequently with soap and water.

● Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

● Avoid touching your face.

● Stay home when you are sick.

● Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

● Follow the guidance provided by Governor Andy Beshear.

This virus can be spread by respiratory droplets. Symptoms of COVID19 may include fever, cough, or shortness of breath. Individuals who are experiencing symptoms should call the Owensboro Health number 1-877-888-6647 or contact your health care provider. If you have questions or need additional help go to kycovid19.ky.gov , call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, or call the Muhlenberg County Health Department at 270-754-3200. Please see our Facebook page for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Crime Stoppers: Timothy Taylor Murder

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Gene Birk
Crime Stoppers: Timothy Taylor Murder, a man was shot at Crown apartments on Patton Way. He was driven to the Medical Center where he later died. Police are looking for a suspect.

News

Barren River District Health Department confirms 1,984 total cases in the district

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Ana Medina
The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 1,984 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 1,355 of which have recovered.

News

Edmonson Co. Sheriff: Woman arrested for drug possession, endangering minor’s welfare

Updated: 1 hours ago
Deputies say they found a large amount of suspected marijuana, suspected methamphetamine, and various forms of drug paraphernalia.

News

Cal Turner Rehab & Specialty Care in Scottsville sees increase in COVID-19 positive cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
Med Center Health says appropriate notifications have been made to the families of those who have tested positive.

Latest News

News

National Corvette Museum and Motorsports Park certified sensory inclusive attractions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
The sensory inclusivity is for everyone with sensory processing disorder including those with autism, PTSD, anxiety, ADHD, Down Syndrome, adults with dementia, and Parkinson’s disease.

News

`That 70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson charged in 3 rapes

Updated: 2 hours ago
Masterson is charged with raping a 23-year-old woman in 2001, a 28-year-old woman in early 2003, and a 23-year-old woman in late 2003.

News

HUD Secretary Ben Carson speaks with 13 News on recent protests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson spoke with 13 News in a one-on-one interview. His response - that peaceful demonstrations will absolutely bring about change.

National

`That 70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson charged in 3 rapes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer
Danny Masterson is charged with raping a 23-year-old woman in 2001, a 28-year-old woman in early 2003 and a 23-year-old woman in late 2003.

National

Report: Kobe Bryant pilot may have been disoriented in fog

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By BRIAN MELLEY Associated Press
The pilot of the helicopter that crashed in thick fog, killing Kobe Bryant and seven other passengers, reported he was climbing when he actually was descending, federal investigators said in documents released Wednesday.

News

Former Police Officer in Atlanta charged with felony murder in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Atlanta officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in the back after the fleeing man pointed a stun gun in his direction is going to be charged with felony murder and 10 other crimes.