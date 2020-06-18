Advertisement

Partly Sunny With A Few Stray Showers

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We started off Thursday morning with a mix of clouds and some fog in the lower valleys. The fog is clearing out and we are shaping up for a partly sunny day with highs in the mid to lower 80′s. We may battle a few stray thundershowers into the afternoon, that rain chance is only 20-30%.

We end this week with some more sunshine and warming temperatures and humidity. The weekend starts out dry but we end it on Father’s Day with some scattered thundershowers. This rain chance will increase into the new week with a more unsettled patter to start off our new week.

7 DAY FORECAST

