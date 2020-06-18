Practice underway for BG East Little League teams

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Little League baseball players returned to the diamond this week as state restrictions were lifted and baseball teams were able to begin practice.

Over at Kereiakes Park in Bowling Green, members of the BG East little league program, both coaches and players, were excited about finally getting a chance to play baseball again.

“You know it was so fun to watch their faces when they got out here. They have been sitting stagnant waiting for this opportunity. For them to come out and play again just smiling and having so much fun I think that’s what it’s all about,” said Coach Adam Nuse.

BG East coaches and players are following strict guidelines implemented by Governor Beshear. This includes remaining six feet apart and using your own equipment and water bottles.

There are also never more than two groups of players at the park at the same time. East Little League is doing its part to keep all the players healthy.

“We pour everything we have into making sure its a safe environment for them and we are going to continue to do that. Inside of the dugouts, we make sure that they are staying apart. We have a tip of the cap instead of handshakes at the end of the game.”

Things may be slightly different, but in the end the coaches everyone is glad to see the return of baseball.

