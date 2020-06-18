Advertisement

Tickets are going fast for the St. Jude Dream Home, less than 1,300 tickets are available

2020 Bowling Green St. Jude Dream Home
2020 Bowling Green St. Jude Dream Home(Sweets Design Build/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 9:13 AM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -  Now, less than 1,300 tickets remain for our 16th annual St. Jude Dream Home!

This year we’re only selling 6,500 tickets.

Today is the last day that you’ll be entered to win a year of gas and groceries, valued at $4,800 courtesy of Houchens Industries.

So get your ticket today to eligible for the early bird prize.

Once we reach our goal of 6,500 tickets, we’re sold out!

The house is built by Sweets Design Build in McCoy Place subdivision at 521 Montrose Drive in Bowling Green.

The house is valued at $335,000, has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, and an estimated 2,300 square feet.

The main floor has a master suite with large walk-in closet, double vanity, and spacious walk-in shower.

There’s a large open kitchen with a center island, custom cabinetry, and a chef’s appliance package.

There’s a kid’s zone upstairs with two bedroom, bathroom, common area, and lots of attic storage.

To reserve your ticket go to www.wbko.com/dreamhome, dreamhome.org, or call 1-800-834-5461 to purchase your ticket over the phone.

