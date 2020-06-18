Tickets for Garth Brooks concert at Franklin Drive-in on sale June 19

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) --

Country music superstar Garth Brooks normally sells out football stadiums, but he is looking to reach thousands of fans at drive-in theaters amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brooks will perform a concert that will be seen at 300 North American drive-in theaters June 27. The exclusive performance will adhere to CDC guidelines along with state and local mandates.

“I am so excited to get to play again. I have missed it so much and want to get back to it,” Brooks said. “This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community. This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in.”

The performance is coming to our local drive-in theater, the Franklin Drive-In.

“We are just super excited at the Franklin Drive-in theater that is unusual but everything is unusual right now. We are going to play a concert that the man himself Garth Brooks has recorded for drive-ins only and we are one of them that is picking this up. If this does well and we get support from the WBKO viewing area we hope to be able to do more of these throughout the summer,” said Franklin Drive-in owner, Gary Price.

The concert is set to take place at the Franklin Drive In June 27th, 2020. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 19th at 11 p.m. ET. The price is $100 per car load. Price says, “You’re only limited by the number of seat belts that you have in your vehicle. So if you think about it, if you have 5 people in a vehicle that is $20 for a Garth Brooks concert.”

For ONE NIGHT ONLY a special Garth Brooks concert JUST FOR DRIVE-IN THEATERS across America! Tickets ON SALE 6/19 at 12pm ET! #GarthDriveIn -Team Garth pic.twitter.com/Qw1U7btiyd — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) June 11, 2020

“If you wanted to come early we are opening the gates at 6:30 p.m., the concert will start somewhere around 8:30-8:45 p.m. depending on when it gets dark. The only other fee that you would be associated is that if you can early and you wanted to bring your cooler of sodas or your food or pizzas or whatever, we’d love for you to visit the concession stand but we also want you to be prepared to be there for a few hours. With that there is a $10 charge for a permit if you wanted to bring outside food or beverage,” said Price.

You can purchase tickets through Encore Live

Franklin Drive-in

Address: 6250 Nashville Rd, Franklin, KY 42134

Phone: (270) 586-1905

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.