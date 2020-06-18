Advertisement

Tickets for Garth Brooks concert at Franklin Drive-in on sale June 19

Brooks will perform a concert that will be seen at 300 North American drive-in theaters, June 27
Brooks will perform a concert that will be seen at 300 North American drive-in theaters, June 27
Brooks will perform a concert that will be seen at 300 North American drive-in theaters, June 27(Brandon Jarrett/AP)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) --

Country music superstar Garth Brooks normally sells out football stadiums, but he is looking to reach thousands of fans at drive-in theaters amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brooks will perform a concert that will be seen at 300 North American drive-in theaters June 27. The exclusive performance will adhere to CDC guidelines along with state and local mandates.

“I am so excited to get to play again. I have missed it so much and want to get back to it,” Brooks said. “This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community. This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in.”

The performance is coming to our local drive-in theater, the Franklin Drive-In.

“We are just super excited at the Franklin Drive-in theater that is unusual but everything is unusual right now. We are going to play a concert that the man himself Garth Brooks has recorded for drive-ins only and we are one of them that is picking this up. If this does well and we get support from the WBKO viewing area we hope to be able to do more of these throughout the summer,” said Franklin Drive-in owner, Gary Price.

The concert is set to take place at the Franklin Drive In June 27th, 2020. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 19th at 11 p.m. ET. The price is $100 per car load. Price says, “You’re only limited by the number of seat belts that you have in your vehicle. So if you think about it, if you have 5 people in a vehicle that is $20 for a Garth Brooks concert.”

“If you wanted to come early we are opening the gates at 6:30 p.m., the concert will start somewhere around 8:30-8:45 p.m. depending on when it gets dark. The only other fee that you would be associated is that if you can early and you wanted to bring your cooler of sodas or your food or pizzas or whatever, we’d love for you to visit the concession stand but we also want you to be prepared to be there for a few hours. With that there is a $10 charge for a permit if you wanted to bring outside food or beverage,” said Price.

You can purchase tickets through Encore Live

Franklin Drive-in

Address: 6250 Nashville Rd, Franklin, KY 42134

Phone: (270) 586-1905

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bowling Green artist inspires others by overcoming challenges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
Drue Collins experienced vision loss due to optic nerve hypoplasia, but she is not letting that minor set backstop her from pursuing her dream to pursue a career in art therapy using electronic glasses.

News

Active Glasgow investigation: Pursuit crashes around Columbia Avenue

Updated: 2 hours ago
It's believed that the fleeing vehicle caused damage to other cars in the course of crashing.

Weather

Warming Up With Partly Sunny Skies

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Partly sunny today with a high of 84°.

News

EPA drops regulation for contaminant harming babies’ brains

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday ended an Obama-era drive to regulate a widespread contaminant in drinking water linked to brain damage in infants. The agency rejected warnings that the move will mean lower IQs for an unknown number of American newborns.

Latest News

News

KSP pursuit of stolen motorcycle leads to arrest of a Scottsville man

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
A man was arrested in Allen County after police said he led them on a pursuit.

News

GRDHD reports 15 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 15 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday

News

Lost River Cave - Get Out 2020 Summer Fundraiser

Updated: 4 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

Weather

WATCH - Partly Sunny And Warm

Updated: 4 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

News

Bowling Green Attorney Thomas N. Kerrick will serve as President of the Kentucky Bar Association starting July 1.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Bowling Green Attorney Thomas N. Kerrick will serve as President of the Kentucky Bar Association starting July 1

News

Tickets are going fast for the St. Jude Dream Home, less than 1,300 tickets are available

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Less than 1,300 tickets left for the St. Jude dream home.