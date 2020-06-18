Advertisement

TriStar Greenview adds health coverage resources hotline during pandemic

Health Insurance Eligibility and Advocacy Services Offered for Those Seeking Coverage
Advisors at TriStar Greenview’s benefits hotline are prepared to help patients navigate payment plans, insurance options, and financial assistance programs, and can discuss services appropriate for a variety of scenarios.
Advisors at TriStar Greenview’s benefits hotline are prepared to help patients navigate payment plans, insurance options, and financial assistance programs, and can discuss services appropriate for a variety of scenarios.(TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital today announced the addition of a health insurance eligibility and advocacy services hotline – 833-867-8771. A COVID-19 hotline was established in March to provide information about the novel coronavirus to callers seeking guidance regarding possible exposure, symptoms, and when to seek health care services. The new health insurance eligibility and advocacy services hotline has been added to assist those who may have lost health coverage or income to pay for health care services due to the pandemic.

“TriStar Greenview established a COVID-19 hotline at the start of this crisis to provide health information and guidance, and now we want to make sure we’re there to help our community as we move forward with additional tools that may be needed,” said Mike Sherrod, CEO of TriStar Greenview. “We know that financial concerns could keep many from coming to the hospital when they really need us. We do not want that to happen. If the pandemic has caused you to be out of work or lost access to insurance coverage, the hospital is still here for you, as we always have been.”

Advisors at TriStar Greenview’s benefits hotline are prepared to help patients navigate payment plans, insurance options, and financial assistance programs, and can discuss services appropriate for a variety of scenarios, including:

• Continuing an employer’s existing plan for those who recently lost a job (COBRA and other options)

• Applying for coverage via a spouse’s benefit program

• Resources that may help offset the costs of health insurance

• Assistance with Medicaid – government healthcare for those who meet certain criteria

• Assistance with state and federal health insurance exchanges (such as the Affordable Care Act), and how to enroll due to a life-changing event.

TriStar Greenview does not represent any other company and does not sell insurance coverage and there is no cost to the consumer for calling the hotline. The health system’s goal with the health benefits hotline is to help individuals and families find the information and resources they need to confidently manage their health care needs during the pandemic.

For more information about financial resources or other information related to COVID-19, please call

833-867-8771, or visit TriStarGreenview.com.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Childcare centers reopen, adjust to new guidelines

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Alexandra Hennard
This week was the first time child care centers in Kentucky could open their doors since March.

News

Frayed flags: Warren County couple believes someone vandalized their patriotic decorations

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Kelly Dean
A Warren County couple is feeling disheartened after they say someone vandalized their patriotic decorations.

News

Kentucky AG urges patience amid probe of Taylor’s death

Updated: 1 hours ago
Kentucky’s attorney general has asked for patience as his office investigates the shooting death of a black woman by Louisville police.

News

Date set for re-sentencing of man who attacked Rand Paul

Updated: 1 hours ago
A new sentencing date was set for a Kentucky man who tackled U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, breaking several of the lawmakers ribs.

Latest News

News

Allen County Health Department confirms 7 more COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Allen County Health Department reported another seven confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Allen County as of Thursday afternoon.

News

Family of Timothy Taylor offering reward for information leading to an arrest in murder case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
Bowling Green Police say the family of Timothy Taylor is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in the murder case.

News

Tickets for Garth Brooks concert at Franklin Drive-in on sale June 19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Brooks will perform a concert that will be seen at 300 North American drive-in theaters, June 27

News

Bowling Green artist inspires others by overcoming challenges

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
Drue Collins experienced vision loss due to optic nerve hypoplasia, but she is not letting that minor set backstop her from pursuing her dream to pursue a career in art therapy using electronic glasses.

News

Glasgow: Pursuit crashes around Columbia Avenue; BCSO, KSP searching for suspect

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Madison Martin
It's believed that the fleeing vehicle caused damage to other cars in the course of crashing.

Weather

Warming Up With Partly Sunny Skies

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Partly sunny today with a high of 84°.