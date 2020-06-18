TriStar Greenview adds health coverage resources hotline during pandemic

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital today announced the addition of a health insurance eligibility and advocacy services hotline – 833-867-8771. A COVID-19 hotline was established in March to provide information about the novel coronavirus to callers seeking guidance regarding possible exposure, symptoms, and when to seek health care services. The new health insurance eligibility and advocacy services hotline has been added to assist those who may have lost health coverage or income to pay for health care services due to the pandemic.

“TriStar Greenview established a COVID-19 hotline at the start of this crisis to provide health information and guidance, and now we want to make sure we’re there to help our community as we move forward with additional tools that may be needed,” said Mike Sherrod, CEO of TriStar Greenview. “We know that financial concerns could keep many from coming to the hospital when they really need us. We do not want that to happen. If the pandemic has caused you to be out of work or lost access to insurance coverage, the hospital is still here for you, as we always have been.”

Advisors at TriStar Greenview’s benefits hotline are prepared to help patients navigate payment plans, insurance options, and financial assistance programs, and can discuss services appropriate for a variety of scenarios, including:

• Continuing an employer’s existing plan for those who recently lost a job (COBRA and other options)

• Applying for coverage via a spouse’s benefit program

• Resources that may help offset the costs of health insurance

• Assistance with Medicaid – government healthcare for those who meet certain criteria

• Assistance with state and federal health insurance exchanges (such as the Affordable Care Act), and how to enroll due to a life-changing event.

TriStar Greenview does not represent any other company and does not sell insurance coverage and there is no cost to the consumer for calling the hotline. The health system’s goal with the health benefits hotline is to help individuals and families find the information and resources they need to confidently manage their health care needs during the pandemic.

For more information about financial resources or other information related to COVID-19, please call

833-867-8771, or visit TriStarGreenview.com.

