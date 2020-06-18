Advertisement

Tyson Helton excited about his team being back on campus

WKU Football
WKU Football(WBKO)
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The first wave of WKU football players returned to campus back on June 8, and have been working out non-stop to get back into football shape. Just over half the team (65 players) returned to campus on that day, mainly consisting of the starters and immediate backups.

Hilltoppers Head Coach Tyson Helton says conversations between members of the team and coaching staff have been a little more diverse than before.

“You know we have had a lot of good conversations come out of this that you normally wouldn’t have just because you are normally talking about football. But right when we got back nobody had seen each other. So you are talking about your family, you are talking about your personal life, you are talking about football so it was really cool it opened up a lot of avenues to get closer as a team,” Helton said.

All workouts by the players are voluntary and mainly led by team leaders. Senior Defensive Lineman Jeremy Darvin believes that the time away may actually benefit the team in the end.

“I think another thing that helps is that we have a lot of senority on the team. So that helps out a lot. A lot of mature guys and guys with experience. We are rollinig off of last year we feel like we are a great team. So we want to compete. Just talking about it isn’t enough we have to actually go out and work. We have a lot of new guys and a lot of old guys ready to work. Honestly that time off probably did us good.”

We are officially 77 days away from the season opener on the hill as UT Chatanooga will visit on Thursday, September 3.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Practice underway for BG East Little League teams

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jeff Lightsy
BG East Little League baseball returns

Sports

Greenwood’s Anna Haddock wins her second straight Gatorade Player of the Year award

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 1:19 PM CDT
|
By Jeff Lightsy
Anna Haddock wins KY Girls soccer Gatorade Player of the year.

Sports

Athletic directors feel confident in having enough space for team workouts

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
Athletic directors working with teams to best utilize limited campus space.

Sports

Both WKU and UK move their football season openers to Sept. 3

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 2:44 PM CDT
|
By Jeff Lightsy
Both UK and WKU move their season openers due to the Kentucky Derby

Latest News

Sports

Legendary WKU coach Jimmy Feix listed on 2021 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 12:54 PM CDT
|
By Jeff Lightsy
Jimmy Feix Hall of Fame

Sports

Teams begin summer conditioning workouts with restrictions

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 2:29 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
High school sports teams have made the return to summer workouts under guidelines set by the KHSAA.

Sports

Local coaches going “All In” to fight racism and hate

Updated: Jun. 14, 2020 at 8:34 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
High school coaches taking part in the “All In” challenge on Twitter

News

NASCAR bans display of Confederate flag from all events, properties

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT
NASCAR said in a Tweet that the presence of the confederate flag at their events runs contrary their commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans.

Sports

Student-athletes begin return to campus

Updated: Jun. 8, 2020 at 5:32 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
Members of Hilltopper football are headed back to campus to begin preparing for the upcoming season.

Sports

Semi-Pro Football coming to Bowling Green

Updated: Jun. 7, 2020 at 8:56 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
The Bowling Green Miners will have its inaugural season this fall.