Tyson Helton excited about his team being back on campus

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The first wave of WKU football players returned to campus back on June 8, and have been working out non-stop to get back into football shape. Just over half the team (65 players) returned to campus on that day, mainly consisting of the starters and immediate backups.

Hilltoppers Head Coach Tyson Helton says conversations between members of the team and coaching staff have been a little more diverse than before.

“You know we have had a lot of good conversations come out of this that you normally wouldn’t have just because you are normally talking about football. But right when we got back nobody had seen each other. So you are talking about your family, you are talking about your personal life, you are talking about football so it was really cool it opened up a lot of avenues to get closer as a team,” Helton said.

All workouts by the players are voluntary and mainly led by team leaders. Senior Defensive Lineman Jeremy Darvin believes that the time away may actually benefit the team in the end.

“I think another thing that helps is that we have a lot of senority on the team. So that helps out a lot. A lot of mature guys and guys with experience. We are rollinig off of last year we feel like we are a great team. So we want to compete. Just talking about it isn’t enough we have to actually go out and work. We have a lot of new guys and a lot of old guys ready to work. Honestly that time off probably did us good.”

We are officially 77 days away from the season opener on the hill as UT Chatanooga will visit on Thursday, September 3.

