Warming Up With Partly Sunny Skies

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -As we head into our Thursday afternoon we have a mix of clouds overhead. Temperatures are warming up into the 80′s and should top out in the mid 80′s by the late afternoon. We will notice a bit of humidity to the air but it will not be muggy. A stray shower or two is possible this afternoon but it is only a 20% chance.

We end this week with some more sunshine and warming temperatures and humidity. The weekend starts out dry but we end it on Father’s Day with some scattered thundershowers. This rain chance will increase into the new week with a more unsettled patter to start off our new week.

7 DAY FORECAST
7 DAY FORECAST(WBKO)

