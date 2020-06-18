Warren County Public Schools discuss reopening amid COVID-19

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- As schools across the commonwealth venture into the idea of what a new school year could look like amid the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of dates and procedures are tentative as the country monitors new COVID-19 cases with the economy now reopening.

On Wednesday Superintendent Rob Clayton delivered an update on reopening school procedures via Facebook Live. Clayton was joined by the Barren River District Health Department and WCPS Reopening Schools Task Force representatives. The group fielded questions on reopening procedures from members of the community.

When is the first day of school and do you anticipate that date to change?

“We are preparing for August the 5th that is the date that has been in our calendar that has been pre-approved by our board of education members -- It is very possible that we may need a few additional days primarily because right now what we are trying to determine is the level of training and preparation that our staff will need.” said Clayton. “When we closed school on March the 13th and went to non-traditional instruction that’s much different than opening school in a distance learning format.”

Will parents be required to send their child or will there be virtual options?

“As of right now we anticipate being able to offer both. Parents will have the opportunity if they are more comfortable having their hid educated at home. we are going to make every reasonable precaution that we can to ensure that that occurs. We do know that there is a strong likelihood at some point in the year if there is an interruption we may have every student performing under a distance learning format,” said Clayton. “That’s part of the training and processes that we are putting in place right now to ensure that our staff have the capacity to again do more than just provide the distance learning activity but also the core instruction that’s the key component for that -- we are putting together a subcommittee that will be working through all the challenges.”

During the Facebook live school officials discussed enhancing cleaning processes and even using air ionization process that would cleanse the air throughout their facilities. Reopening includes not only enhanced cleaning but social distancing, wearing masks for children 5 and older and having a plan should another outbreak or interruption arise.

In the coming days WCPS will be releasing a website that will address many questions about reopening procedures and the safety precautions the school is taking toward each students educational and health well-being.

“We will be launching a WCPS reopening web page in the next few days where all of the resources from today’s call will be there. If you miss any information or need more information,” said WCPS Chief Communication Officer, Morgan Watson.

