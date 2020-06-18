Advertisement

Warren County Public Schools discuss reopening amid COVID-19

Superintendent Rob Clayton says schools could reopen on Aug. 5., but that date could change
Superintendent Rob Clayton says schools could reopen on Aug. 5., but that date could change
Superintendent Rob Clayton says schools could reopen on Aug. 5., but that date could change(Brandon Jarrett)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- As schools across the commonwealth venture into the idea of what a new school year could look like amid the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of dates and procedures are tentative as the country monitors new COVID-19 cases with the economy now reopening.

On Wednesday Superintendent Rob Clayton delivered an update on reopening school procedures via Facebook Live. Clayton was joined by the Barren River District Health Department and WCPS Reopening Schools Task Force representatives. The group fielded questions on reopening procedures from members of the community.

When is the first day of school and do you anticipate that date to change?

We are preparing for August the 5th that is the date that has been in our calendar that has been pre-approved by our board of education members -- It is very possible that we may need a few additional days primarily because right now what we are trying to determine is the level of training and preparation that our staff will need.” said Clayton. “When we closed school on March the 13th and went to non-traditional instruction that’s much different than opening school in a distance learning format.”

Will parents be required to send their child or will there be virtual options?

“As of right now we anticipate being able to offer both. Parents will have the opportunity if they are more comfortable having their hid educated at home. we are going to make every reasonable precaution that we can to ensure that that occurs. We do know that there is a strong likelihood at some point in the year if there is an interruption we may have every student performing under a distance learning format,” said Clayton. “That’s part of the training and processes that we are putting in place right now to ensure that our staff have the capacity to again do more than just provide the distance learning activity but also the core instruction that’s the key component for that -- we are putting together a subcommittee that will be working through all the challenges.”

During the Facebook live school officials discussed enhancing cleaning processes and even using air ionization process that would cleanse the air throughout their facilities. Reopening includes not only enhanced cleaning but social distancing, wearing masks for children 5 and older and having a plan should another outbreak or interruption arise.

In the coming days WCPS will be releasing a website that will address many questions about reopening procedures and the safety precautions the school is taking toward each students educational and health well-being.

“We will be launching a WCPS reopening web page in the next few days where all of the resources from today’s call will be there. If you miss any information or need more information,” said WCPS Chief Communication Officer, Morgan Watson.

To view the entire Facebook live click here.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One-on-One with President Trump

Updated: 14 minutes ago
President Donald Trump spoke one-on-one with Gray Television’s Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro Wednesday at the White House. Trump answered questions about a range of topics, including police reform, coronavirus and the election.

News

Gov. Beshear confirms 170 new cases of COVID-19 in the state

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
Gov. Beshear said there were at least 12,995 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 170 of which were newly confirmed Wednesday.

News

Muhlenberg County Health Department confirms one additional case of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
The Muhlenberg County Health Department has been notified of 1 additional confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19).

National

Reward increased to find missing Texas soldier

Updated: 2 hours ago
The reward doubled in a case of missing female soldier from Ft. Hood, Texas.

Latest News

News

Crime Stoppers: Timothy Taylor Murder

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gene Birk
Crime Stoppers: Timothy Taylor Murder, a man was shot at Crown apartments on Patton Way. He was driven to the Medical Center where he later died. Police are looking for a suspect.

News

Barren River District Health Department confirms 1,984 total cases in the district

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 1,984 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 1,355 of which have recovered.

News

Edmonson Co. Sheriff: Woman arrested for drug possession, endangering minor’s welfare

Updated: 3 hours ago
Deputies say they found a large amount of suspected marijuana, suspected methamphetamine, and various forms of drug paraphernalia.

News

Cal Turner Rehab & Specialty Care in Scottsville sees increase in COVID-19 positive cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
Med Center Health says appropriate notifications have been made to the families of those who have tested positive.

News

National Corvette Museum and Motorsports Park certified sensory inclusive attractions

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
The sensory inclusivity is for everyone with sensory processing disorder including those with autism, PTSD, anxiety, ADHD, Down Syndrome, adults with dementia, and Parkinson’s disease.

News

`That 70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson charged in 3 rapes

Updated: 3 hours ago
Masterson is charged with raping a 23-year-old woman in 2001, a 28-year-old woman in early 2003, and a 23-year-old woman in late 2003.