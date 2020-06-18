WATCH - Getting Warmer...and Stickier!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We felt a little more warmth and a little more humidity Thursday. The added “mugginess” helped scattered showers and thunderstorms to pop across parts of the area. We’ll stand a chance for a few isolated thundershowers Friday, with warmer highs in the upper 80s.

The first day of Summer (Saturday) will feel Summer-like, indeed! Expect highs to jump into the low 90s both weekend days. Saturday looks dry, but scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Father’s Day (Sunday).

Much of next week appears unsettled, with storm chances continuing. Highs back down into the mid 80s by mid-week, but we’ll stay plenty muggy through the period.

Today's High: 85

Today's Low: 61

Average High: 87

Average Low: 65

Record High: 100 (1931)

Record Low: 47 (1903)

Sunrise: 5:26am

Sunset: 8:08pm

Today's Precip: 0.00"

Monthly Precip: 1.23"

Yearly Precip: 27.59"

Today's Snowfall: 0.0"

Seasonal Snowfall: 3.6"

UV Index: 8

Pollen: 3.0 (Grass)

Mold: Low

Air Quality: Good

