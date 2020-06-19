A Warming Trend Into The Weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We woke up to a few stray showers across the region but those have since subsided and we are now heading into a partly to mostly sunny day. Temperatures will be quite warm for your Friday in the upper 80′s along with some more humidity. We can not rule out the possibility of a stray shower into the afternoon.

The weekend kicks off dry and hot to start the first official day of Summer on Saturday. Father’s Day rain chances will bump up to the isolated to scattered side. Multiple rain chances into the new week with Tuesday being the best chance for storms. Also heading into late new week we are watching a plume of sand come off of the Sahara Desert which will make its way into our atmosphere towards next weekend. How will this impact your daily weather? Mainly it will just create more vibrant sunrises and sunsets!

