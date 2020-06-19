Advertisement

American Flag removed from Bowling Green city buildings

The flag was removed from city buildings including the Bowling Green Police Department.
The flag was removed from city buildings including the Bowling Green Police Department.(WBKO News Staff)
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The American Flag has been temporarily removed from Bowling Green city buildings.

As of 1:30 pm on Friday the flag was still flying at Bowling Green City Hall and the Bowling Green Fire Department.

Mayor Bruce Wilkerson confirmed to 13 News that the American Flag has been removed from city owned buildings for the weekend, but could not tell us, on the record, the reason why. He says the flags will be returned on Monday.

Commissioner Brian “Slim” Nash released the following statement:

“Today, Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson ordered that  the Flag of the United States be taken down at all or some city buildings. The Mayor made this decision without consultation or input from the Bowling Green City Commission which, I believe, is improper. Only he can answer as to why he made this decision.”

Commissioner Joe Denning said he dodn’t have a comment at this time.

