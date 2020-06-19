Beshear reports 258 new COVID-19 cases Friday, 2 new deaths

FREANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak Friday afternoon.

As of 4 p.m. June 19, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 13,454 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 258 of which were newly reported Friday.

“I know Kentuckians have what it takes to reopen as safely as possible,” said Gov. Beshear. “We must continue to strike the balance between supporting our local economies and still cutting our contacts significantly.”

The governor reported two new deaths Friday, raising the total to 522 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The deaths reported include a 95-year-old man from Franklin County and a 68-year-old man from Harlan County.

“This year has been tough for everyone. But just imagine, in addition to all this fear and uncertainty and sudden change, also losing a loved one, and not being able to grieve with extended family and friends,” said Gov. Beshear. “It’s unimaginable for those of us who haven’t experienced it. We might not understand these families’ pain, but we will still be there to support them.”

At least 3,516 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.

Beshear reminded Kentuckians yesterday that the state’s partnership with Kroger is bringing testing for coronavirus to several new locations.

Kroger will provide testing next week in Fayette County at Bluegrass Community and Technical College (500 Newtown Pike, Lexington); in Jefferson County at Southern High School (8620 Preston Highway, Louisville); in Shelby County at Milestone Academics (1361 Frankfort Road, Shelbyville); and Warren County at Basil Griffin Park (2055 Three Springs Road, Bowling Green).

Information on how to register at more than 180 sites throughout the commonwealth can be found here.

