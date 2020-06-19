Advertisement

Beshear reports 258 new COVID-19 cases Friday, 2 new deaths

Gov. Beshear said Friday there were at least 13,454 coronavirus cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear said Friday there were at least 13,454 coronavirus cases in Kentucky.(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak Friday afternoon.

As of 4 p.m. June 19, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 13,454 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 258 of which were newly reported Friday.

“I know Kentuckians have what it takes to reopen as safely as possible,” said Gov. Beshear. “We must continue to strike the balance between supporting our local economies and still cutting our contacts significantly.”

The governor reported two new deaths Friday, raising the total to 522 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The deaths reported include a 95-year-old man from Franklin County and a 68-year-old man from Harlan County.

“This year has been tough for everyone. But just imagine, in addition to all this fear and uncertainty and sudden change, also losing a loved one, and not being able to grieve with extended family and friends,” said Gov. Beshear. “It’s unimaginable for those of us who haven’t experienced it. We might not understand these families’ pain, but we will still be there to support them.”

At least 3,516 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.

Beshear reminded Kentuckians yesterday that the state’s partnership with Kroger is bringing testing for coronavirus to several new locations.

Kroger will provide testing next week in Fayette County at Bluegrass Community and Technical College (500 Newtown Pike, Lexington); in Jefferson County at Southern High School (8620 Preston Highway, Louisville); in Shelby County at Milestone Academics (1361 Frankfort Road, Shelbyville); and Warren County at Basil Griffin Park (2055 Three Springs Road, Bowling Green).

Information on how to register at more than 180 sites throughout the commonwealth can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Monroe County reports first COVID-19 related death

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Monroe County Health Department reported the county’s first COVID-19 related death Friday.

News

American Flag removed from Bowling Green city buildings

Updated: 3 hours ago
Mayor Bruce Wilkerson confirmed to 13 News that the American Flag has been removed from city owned buildings for the weekend, but could not tell us, on the record, the reason why.

News

KSP conducting death investigation in Clay Co.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
At this time investigators are not able to positively identify the victim.

News

Glasgow PD: Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Glasgow police say William Rentas was stopped for speeding. According to the Glasgow Police Department a detective noticed a glass pipe in the floorboard with a white powdery substance.

Latest News

News

Some children’s cold medicines recalled over dosage cup error

Updated: 4 hours ago
Two popular children’s cough medicines, Robitussin and Dimetapp, have been voluntarily recalled.

Weather

Warm With A Few Stray Showers

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Partly sunny today with a few stray thunderstorms.

News

Brett Hankison, LMPD detective involved in Breonna Taylor killing, will be fired

Updated: 5 hours ago
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced Friday morning that LMPD Det. Brett Hankison will be fired.

Weather

WATCH - Quite The Warm Afternoon

Updated: 6 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

News

NCAA: No championships in states with Confederate symbol

Updated: 6 hours ago
The NCAA is expanding its policy banning states with prominent Confederate symbols from hosting its championship events.

News

Less than 800 tickets remain for this year’s St. Jude Dream Home

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
If you get your ticket by June 19, 2020, you'll be entered to win a year of gas and groceries valued at $4,800 courtesy of Houchens Industries. If you get your ticket by August 30, you'll be eligible to win a 2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost courtesy of Hunt Ford.