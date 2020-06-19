Advertisement

Brett Hankison, LMPD detective involved in Breonna Taylor killing, will be fired

Detective Brett Hankinson is under investigation in the death of Breonna Taylor and is now also being investigated for sexual assault by the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Detective Brett Hankinson is under investigation in the death of Breonna Taylor and is now also being investigated for sexual assault by the Louisville Metro Police Department.(Louisville Metro Police Department)
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced Friday morning that LMPD Det. Brett Hankison will be fired.

Hankison was one of three officers involved in the deadly shooting of Breonna Taylor, and once his name and pictured started surfacing on local media, several women started coming forward in recent weeks alleging Hankison sexually assaulted them.

Below is a very brief statement Fischer made on Facebook at about 11:30 a.m. Friday:

“Thank you for joining us for a brief by important announcement. Chief Schroeder is today initiating termination procedures against Louisville Metro Police Officer Brett Hankison. Unfortunately, due to a provision in state law which I very much would like to see changed, the chief and I are precluded from talking about what brought us to this moment or even the timing of this decision. I know that you will have questions, and I’m sorry that I cannot answer them because of the state law KRS Chapter 67C.3261F. Please direct any questions about the state law precluding us from commenting further to Jefferson County attorney Mike O’Connell. Thank you.”

It’s not clear if the other two LMPD officers involved in Taylor’s death -- Jon Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove -- will be disciplined. The three narcotics officers served a no-knock warrant at Taylor’s home on March 13, as part of a drug investigation. Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, told police afterward that when he saw the door being rammed open, he fired one shot toward the ground, prompting a barrage of gunfire in return. Taylor, a 26-year-old former EMT, was shot multiple times and lay dying in her hallway.

An hour earlier, WAVE 3 News reported that FBI agents were at Taylor’s home Friday morning, 98 days after her death.

LMPD shared with local media Chief Rob Schroeder’s pre-termination letter to Hankison. The letter states Hankison “wantonly and blindly fired ten (10) rounds” into Taylor’s apartment without knowing what he was shooting at.

“I find your conduct a shock to the conscience,” Schroeder wrote to Hankison, who, according to the letter, had previously been disciplined for “reckless conduct that injured (an) innocent person.”

“Your conduct demands your termination,” Schroeder continued.

The letter redacted the date on which Hankison will have an opportunity to defend himself.

Read the letter below, and watch Fischer’s very brief announcement below that”

Media Briefing 6-19-2020

Posted by Mayor Greg Fischer on Friday, June 19, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NCAA: No championships in states with Confederate symbol

Updated: 57 minutes ago
The NCAA is expanding its policy banning states with prominent Confederate symbols from hosting its championship events.

News

Less than 1,000 tickets remain for this year’s St. Jude Dream Home

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
If you get your ticket by June 19, 2020, you'll be entered to win a year of gas and groceries valued at $4,800 courtesy of Houchens Industries. If you get your ticket by August 30, you'll be eligible to win a 2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost courtesy of Hunt Ford.

News

Republican Party of Kentucky releases statement commemorating Juneteenth

Updated: 1 hour ago
Republican Party of Kentucky Chairman Mac Brown released a following statement Friday commemorating Juneteenth.

National

Injunction extended against removing Lee statue in Virginia

Updated: 1 hours ago
A judge has indefinitely extended an injunction preventing the Virginia governor from removing a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Richmond’s famed Monument Avenue.

Latest News

Weather

A Warming Trend Into The Weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Partly to mostly sunny today with highs in the upper 80's.

News

Good News

Updated: 5 hours ago
Good News

Weather

WATCH - Continuing To Warm Up

Updated: 6 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

News

How black history is taught in schools is facing scrutiny

Updated: 12 hours ago
For decades, when it was discussed at all, the killing of hundreds of people in a prosperous black business district nearly a century ago was referred to as the Tulsa race riot. Under new standards developed by teachers, Oklahoma students are urged to consider the differences between labeling it a “massacre” or a “riot,” which is how it’s still described in state laws.

News

Lawsuit: Deputy pinned black boy with knee to neck in Oregon

Updated: 13 hours ago
The mother of an African American boy filed a $300,000 lawsuit Thursday, saying three sheriff's deputies near Portland pinned him to the ground — one by pressing a knee on his neck — outside a suburban mall after the 12-year-old witnessed a fight and was walking away.

Health

Muhlenberg County Health Department confirms one additional case of COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Muhlenberg County Health Department has been notified of 1 additional confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19).