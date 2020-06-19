Advertisement

Firework safety tips from the Bowling Green Fire Department

By Allison Baker
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -With the Fourth of July, just a few short weekends away the Bowling Green Fire Department has some firework safety tips to help keep you and your family safe this holiday season.

Fireworks can be fun to watch they can also be dangerous if they are handled the wrong way. The Bowling Green Fire Department recommends that if you are going to be shooting off fireworks to have a cleared off spot that is level.

“You should always have a cleared off spot and make sure that spot is level and that it is away from the house so that you can put those fireworks there and light them from a safe spot so that they don’t tip over. Make sure that the grass and leaves out around that area and just use a lot of caution,” said Marlee Boenig, Bowling Green Fire Department, public information officer.

Make sure if you are planning to use fireworks to always have a bucket of water on hand.

“After you get your spot prepared that is nice and level, then make sure you take a bucket of water like a large bucket of water and you can put your dispensed fireworks or any that misfire in there and get them good and soaked before you throw them away,” added Boenig. “I would also get a garden hose so if you have it available--I would get a garden hose and pull that out to where your spot is and go ahead and turn that water on so if you do have something that goes wrong you will have water available to help put that fire out.”

Also, make sure that you are away from family members, friends, and pets when you are setting off your fireworks.

“Keep the kids and the pets away from where you are firing those off at. Do not point fireworks at people. There is lots of videos out there showing people pointing fireworks at each other and that is such a recipe for disaster so make sure that you do not point or throw those at people,” added Boenig

BGFD says if something goes wrong and an injury or fire occurs to immediately call 911.

