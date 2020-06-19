Friends, family welcome home Bowling Green man after 72-day fight with COVID-19

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A miracle is what one local family is calling their loved ones COVID-19 recovery.

“It was a total shock, I wouldn’t wish it on anybody,” said Terry Dial.

After over two months in the hospital and rehab, Dial, of Bowling Green man left Sky Rehab Friday and made his way home - a Father’s Day weekend 72 days in the making.

“It’s been kinds a rollercoaster for our family,” said Terry’s son, Lucas. “There’s been good days and bad days where there wasn’t a lot of progressions.”

It was a battle that at times felt hopeless. Terry spent over a month on a ventilator, heavily sedated, also having to get a tracheotomy.

“It’s hard to go through something like this when you’re confined to a facility, your family can’t come in to visit. Now that I got family around me, it just makes it that much easier,” said Terry.

With his two sons, wife, other families, and co-workers from Henkel by his side, they say this crew is what kept him fighting.

“Really you hear prayer warriors, but it was really a prayer army,” expressed Lucas.

Today it’s answered prayers, but through it all, this family knew that the man they call their rock would and did continue to remain just that.

“And so, for this to happen so quickly and to take our family by storm it’s something we definitely didn’t see coming, and if anyone could get through this we knew it was our dad,” said Lucas. “A really great father’s day weekend. The perfect one that we could think of.”

