Advertisement

Friends, family welcome home Bowling Green man after 72-day fight with COVID-19

Terry Dial recovers from COVID-19, family cheers him on.
Terry Dial recovers from COVID-19, family cheers him on.(Laura Dial)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A miracle is what one local family is calling their loved ones COVID-19 recovery.

“It was a total shock, I wouldn’t wish it on anybody,” said Terry Dial.

After over two months in the hospital and rehab, Dial, of Bowling Green man left Sky Rehab Friday and made his way home - a Father’s Day weekend 72 days in the making.

“It’s been kinds a rollercoaster for our family,” said Terry’s son, Lucas. “There’s been good days and bad days where there wasn’t a lot of progressions.”

It was a battle that at times felt hopeless. Terry spent over a month on a ventilator, heavily sedated, also having to get a tracheotomy.

“It’s hard to go through something like this when you’re confined to a facility, your family can’t come in to visit. Now that I got family around me, it just makes it that much easier,” said Terry.

With his two sons, wife, other families, and co-workers from Henkel by his side, they say this crew is what kept him fighting.

“Really you hear prayer warriors, but it was really a prayer army,” expressed Lucas.

Today it’s answered prayers, but through it all, this family knew that the man they call their rock would and did continue to remain just that.

“And so, for this to happen so quickly and to take our family by storm it’s something we definitely didn’t see coming, and if anyone could get through this we knew it was our dad,” said Lucas. “A really great father’s day weekend. The perfect one that we could think of.”

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Firework safety tips from the Bowling Green Fire Department

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Allison Baker
BGFD says if something goes wrong and an injury or fire occurs to immediately call 911.

News

Beshear reports 258 new COVID-19 cases Friday, 2 new deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak Friday afternoon.

News

Monroe County reports first COVID-19 related death

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Monroe County Health Department reported the county’s first COVID-19 related death Friday.

News

American Flag removed from Bowling Green city buildings

Updated: 5 hours ago
Mayor Bruce Wilkerson confirmed to 13 News that the American Flag has been removed from city owned buildings for the weekend, but could not tell us, on the record, the reason why.

Latest News

News

KSP conducting death investigation in Clay Co.

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
At this time investigators are not able to positively identify the victim.

News

Glasgow PD: Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Glasgow police say William Rentas was stopped for speeding. According to the Glasgow Police Department a detective noticed a glass pipe in the floorboard with a white powdery substance.

News

Some children’s cold medicines recalled over dosage cup error

Updated: 6 hours ago
Two popular children’s cough medicines, Robitussin and Dimetapp, have been voluntarily recalled.

Weather

Warm With A Few Stray Showers

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Partly sunny today with a few stray thunderstorms.

News

Brett Hankison, LMPD detective involved in Breonna Taylor killing, will be fired

Updated: 7 hours ago
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced Friday morning that LMPD Det. Brett Hankison will be fired.

Weather

WATCH - Quite The Warm Afternoon

Updated: 7 hours ago
The latest news and weather.