Funeral for U.S. Rep. Andy Barr’s wife to be held on Monday

Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., right, and his wife, Carol, look out over the crowd of his supporters at his victory celebration in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A funeral service for the wife of U.S. Rep. Andy Barr will be held on Monday in Kentucky. Eleanor Carol Barr died unexpectedly this week at the age of 39. An announcement for the service says she will be laid to rest at Southland Christian Church in Lexington, Kentucky. There will also be a visitation service for her Sunday. Her husband said on Twitter the services will be “a beautiful tribute to a beautiful life.” The family is requiring social distancing and masks for those planning to attend. The announcement said those who don’t feel comfortable attending due to the coronavirus pandemic can stream the funeral service on YouTube.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

