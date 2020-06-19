Funeral for U.S. Rep. Andy Barr’s wife to be held on Monday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A funeral service for the wife of U.S. Rep. Andy Barr will be held on Monday in Kentucky. Eleanor Carol Barr died unexpectedly this week at the age of 39. An announcement for the service says she will be laid to rest at Southland Christian Church in Lexington, Kentucky. There will also be a visitation service for her Sunday. Her husband said on Twitter the services will be “a beautiful tribute to a beautiful life.” The family is requiring social distancing and masks for those planning to attend. The announcement said those who don’t feel comfortable attending due to the coronavirus pandemic can stream the funeral service on YouTube.

