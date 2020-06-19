Advertisement

Glasgow PD: Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

William Rentas, arrested by Glasgow Police Department
William Rentas, arrested by Glasgow Police Department(Glasgow Police Dept.)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) -- A driver who was stopped on the Louie B. Nunn parkway is now facing drug charges.

Glasgow police say William Rentas was stopped for speeding. According to the Glasgow Police Department a detective noticed a glass pipe in the floorboard with a white powdery substance.

A search of the vehicle turned up methamphetamine and digital scales.

Rentas of Springfield, Tennessee was arrested and charged with Speeding 14 MPH Over Limit (Limit Access), Operating On Suspended Or Revoked Operator License, Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance 1st Offense, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Tampering With Physical Evidence, Operating Motor Vehicle U/Influ Alc/Drugs/Etc. .08 (Agg Circum) 1st Offense.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

American Flag removed from Bowling Green city buildings

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Mayor Bruce Wilkerson confirmed to 13 News that the American Flag has been removed from city owned buildings for the weekend, but could not tell us, on the record, the reason why.

News

KSP conducting death investigation in Clay Co.

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
At this time investigators are not able to positively identify the victim.

News

Some children’s cold medicines recalled over dosage cup error

Updated: 1 hour ago
Two popular children’s cough medicines, Robitussin and Dimetapp, have been voluntarily recalled.

Weather

Warm With A Few Stray Showers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Partly sunny today with a few stray thunderstorms.

Latest News

News

Brett Hankison, LMPD detective involved in Breonna Taylor killing, will be fired

Updated: 2 hours ago
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced Friday morning that LMPD Det. Brett Hankison will be fired.

Weather

WATCH - Quite The Warm Afternoon

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

News

NCAA: No championships in states with Confederate symbol

Updated: 2 hours ago
The NCAA is expanding its policy banning states with prominent Confederate symbols from hosting its championship events.

News

Less than 1,000 tickets remain for this year’s St. Jude Dream Home

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
If you get your ticket by June 19, 2020, you'll be entered to win a year of gas and groceries valued at $4,800 courtesy of Houchens Industries. If you get your ticket by August 30, you'll be eligible to win a 2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost courtesy of Hunt Ford.

News

Republican Party of Kentucky releases statement commemorating Juneteenth

Updated: 3 hours ago
Republican Party of Kentucky Chairman Mac Brown released a following statement Friday commemorating Juneteenth.

National

Injunction extended against removing Lee statue in Virginia

Updated: 3 hours ago
A judge has indefinitely extended an injunction preventing the Virginia governor from removing a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Richmond’s famed Monument Avenue.