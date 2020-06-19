Glasgow PD: Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) -- A driver who was stopped on the Louie B. Nunn parkway is now facing drug charges.

Glasgow police say William Rentas was stopped for speeding. According to the Glasgow Police Department a detective noticed a glass pipe in the floorboard with a white powdery substance.

A search of the vehicle turned up methamphetamine and digital scales.

Rentas of Springfield, Tennessee was arrested and charged with Speeding 14 MPH Over Limit (Limit Access), Operating On Suspended Or Revoked Operator License, Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance 1st Offense, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Tampering With Physical Evidence, Operating Motor Vehicle U/Influ Alc/Drugs/Etc. .08 (Agg Circum) 1st Offense.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.