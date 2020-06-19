Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero: Michelle Bruce Lear

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -What started as just making a few face masks for friends with health issues snowballed into one South-Central Kentucky native shipping handmade masks across the nation even as far as Hawaii.

“I kind of just said it on Facebook that I was doing it and it just kind of snowballed from there. I always put the health care workers first but I didn’t turn down anybody. I just made a list and I still have that list going, sometimes, in the beginning, it was maybe 24 to 48 hours and now it is sometimes between 5 and 6 days because I have so many people on it,” said Michelle Lear, Hero

That list continues to grow and with the help of her family, she is managing orders and Michelle doesn’t just send you a mask she always adds an extra special touch.

“She would put them in like little bags and put little notes on them and you know to stay safe or I love you thank you for what you are doing,” said Kim Woodall, friend.

With all the orders coming in Michelle began needing some extra hands and the group nicknamed themselves the mask mafia.

“Anybody who has donated something or given me something or brought me something or taken things to the post office for me or anything like that they are part of the mask mafia,” added Lear.

when Michelle noticed the popularity she began holding mask auctions on Facebook and donated the money raised to non-profits like Team Evan who was unable to hold their yearly golf fundraiser this year

“She has been there since the beginning of the whole Team Evan thing so of course, she thinks of something else because we couldn’t have the golf tournament this year because of COVID-19 and she does the first auction and she raises 447 dollars. I have been sewing masks too and between the two of us as of a month ago, we had donated over two thousand masks to people that needed them,” said Michelle Johnson, Team Evan.

Michelle is still making masks and holding auctions for various nonprofits weekly. For her giving heart, we honor Michelle as this week’s Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero.

“She always is looking to do something for somebody else the entire time I’ve known her she is always trying to help somebody else,” added Woodall.

