Jellystone Park and Campground cancels firework show

Jellystone Park and Campground has decided to cancel its firework show.
Jellystone Park and Campground has decided to cancel its firework show.(Associated Press)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Jellystone Park and Cave City announces their annual Fireworks Show planned for July 3rd this summer will not take place due to “circumstances beyond our control”.  

The park says they hope the members of their community will still honor the purpose of the July 4th holiday in remembering our Nation’s Founding and Independence.

For more information on park events and other information call 1-270-773-3840.

