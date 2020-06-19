Jellystone Park and Campground cancels firework show

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Jellystone Park and Cave City announces their annual Fireworks Show planned for July 3rd this summer will not take place due to “circumstances beyond our control”.

The park says they hope the members of their community will still honor the purpose of the July 4th holiday in remembering our Nation’s Founding and Independence.

For more information on park events and other information call 1-270-773-3840.

