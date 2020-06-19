Kentuckians waiting for unemployment benefits protest in Frankfort

Got to the door and they are shutting us out!!!!!!!!!!!! Update: A couple of people have asked for a background so here we go: 500 souls made the 9:45am cut to hopefully get our unemployment claims fixed. We were assured that by the labor cabinet empoyees that we would definitely be seen this day. Told several times throughout the day even, because after all the bots told us for months we'd get a call back, it never happened, so we continually asked. After waiting in line for 10 hours,TEN, we were told at 6:50 that the system shuts down at 7pm. The system shuts down?????? Do they not have access to the latest I.T.??? Do they not employ the best I.T. specialists??? Seems like they would. Seems like they could override this precious system that has failed so many. People drove hours for this...4 hours one way even, with kids in tow because they had to. Kids that did the very best they could while waiting in line for 10 hours. A new mother-to-be, 21 weeks pregnant and probably only 20 years old herself, talking about finally getting some good food. One guy sold his truck, just to get here. Others had family pool together money for gas for their 2 hour trip and wouldn't be able to return...We needed 45 more minutes of their time. I was accompanied from the start by a state trooper. He had to stay with us at the end of the line and direct folks to another useless line, the line I was in the day before. The "clipboard line". The put your name and number down and we'll call you line...That was his job today...and he did not want it. He would point and ask me if so and so was in line already or snuck in...I would lie and say Yes they were absolutely already here. The five people I let in front of me didn't matter...WE didn't matter, we didn't get in. And the 40 others that hung around after the cut didn't get in. It was heartbreaking, it was like having our guts wrenched out. I looked at that State Trooper and said, I thought I was the cut-off. He couldn't look at me for more than a second. I knew he felt my pain. Also! What you DON'T see in this video is the labor cabinet employees crying their eyes out, standing on their chairs, cell phones in the air, filming us. You can say they don't care. I believe differently. They felt our pain. They all feel our pain. The phone system HAS to be fixed or they have to open local offices. Seems a little unfair I can get my nails and hair done, or even tan if I wanted to, but can't speak to a person IN person...unless we threaten a protest.