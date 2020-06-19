KSP conducting death investigation in Clay Co.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- Kentucky State Police say they are conducting a death investigation in Clay County.

On Wednesday June, 17 shortly after 10 p.m., KSP Post 11 say they received a complaint of a vehicle fire over an embankment on Poss Roberts road in rural Clay County.

KSP detectives say when they arrived they located a severely burned body inside of a vehicle.

At this time investigators are not able to positively identify the victim. The state medical office in Frankfort will be conducting an autopsy.

