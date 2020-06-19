KY Lottery
KY Lottery
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Thursday:
QC-10C-8H-4S-5S
(QC, 10C, 8H, 4S, 5S)
04-13-18-33, Cash Ball: 11
(four, thirteen, eighteen, thirty-three; Cash Ball: eleven)
01-06-16-27-34, Lucky Ball: 2
(one, six, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: two)
Estimated jackpot: $26 million
5-4-2
(five, four, two)
5-2-3
(five, two, three)
3-9-8-5
(three, nine, eight, five)
4-6-1-9
(four, six, one, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $25 million