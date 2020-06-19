Advertisement

Lawsuit: Deputy pinned black boy with knee to neck in Oregon

This July 16, 2019 photo provided by Jarena McDavid, shows her son, Ka'Mar Benbo, a 12-year-old African American boy, in Portland, Ore. The mother of Benbo, now 13, filed a $300,000 lawsuit Thursday, June 18, 2020, saying three sheriff's deputies near Portland pinned him to the ground, one by pressing a knee on his neck, outside a suburban mall after the 12-year-old witnessed a fight and was walking away. In an emailed statement, Sheriff Craig Roberts disputed the allegations and said an investigation did not find any evidence that a deputy placed a knee on the boy's neck.
This July 16, 2019 photo provided by Jarena McDavid, shows her son, Ka'Mar Benbo, a 12-year-old African American boy, in Portland, Ore. The mother of Benbo, now 13, filed a $300,000 lawsuit Thursday, June 18, 2020, saying three sheriff's deputies near Portland pinned him to the ground, one by pressing a knee on his neck, outside a suburban mall after the 12-year-old witnessed a fight and was walking away. In an emailed statement, Sheriff Craig Roberts disputed the allegations and said an investigation did not find any evidence that a deputy placed a knee on the boy's neck.(Jarena McDavid via AP)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) —

The mother of an African American boy filed a $300,000 lawsuit Thursday, saying three sheriff’s deputies near Portland pinned him to the ground — one by pressing a knee on his neck — outside a suburban mall after the 12-year-old witnessed a fight and was walking away.

The incident happened last August, over nine months before widespread national outrage over the killing of George Floyd after he was put in a similar hold by Minneapolis police. The boy, Ka’Mar Benbo, is now 13 but was 12 at the time and the friends he was with repeatedly told Clackamas County deputies his age, the lawsuit said.

In an emailed statement, Sheriff Craig Roberts disputed the allegations and said an investigation did not find any evidence that a deputy placed a knee on the boy’s neck. The deputies were responding to a call about a “large group of juveniles following and physically assaulting a female juvenile” and Benbo was briefly detained and handcuffed because he was the only person who refused to follow orders from deputies, Roberts said.

“We do not train deputies to restrict a person’s airway or impede their ability to breathe. It was determined the involved deputies followed training and policy,” he wrote, adding that the sheriff’s department participated in a “listening session” last October over concerns about the incident.

Roberts said the investigation included a review of photos and videos and interviews with witnesses and deputies. Benbo's mother, Jarena McDavid, was not interviewed and neither was the child, the family's attorney, Jason Kafoury, told the AP on Thursday.

“They elbow him in the head and then they take him to the ground, handcuff him and put the knee to the neck and leave him there for several minutes,” Kafoury said. “No police report was generated and they never interviewed my client about what happened.”

Chris Owen, spokesman for the Clackamas County District Attorney, said nothing had been submitted to prosecutors on the incident. “If we get presented the necessary information, we will certainly evaluate it,” he said.

Kafoury said Benbo was a witness to a fight between two girls he didn’t know at Clackamas Town Center, which is in the suburbs south of Portland. Mall security called police and as Benbo and his friends were leaving the mall’s parking lot, responding deputies grabbed him by the arm, Kafoury said.

Benbo’s mother said one of her son’s friends called her to tell her what was happening after Benbo screamed out, “Please, call my mom!”

“It was terrifying. I didn’t know what was happening. I just wanted him not to move and don’t reach for anything,” said McDavid.

The deputies ultimately let Benbo go and no criminal charges were filed. The lawsuit says Benbo suffered scrapes and bruises, headaches, loss of sleep and feelings of racial stigmatization and “fear of police.”

McDavid filed a complaint the day after the incident with the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office wrote her a letter saying “we have completed a thorough investigation” and the deputy was exonerated.

“I can only imagine the fear a parent has for their child of color engaging with police. I know that there is nothing I can say to make their worry go away. What I can say is: I will do my part to make sure that we use appropriate force and that every use of force continues to be reviewed by my agency,” Roberts said in his statement.

Authorities told McDavid they didn't call her about the incident at the time because her son wasn't injured, she said. The lawsuit includes photographs that show scrapes and bruising around Benbo's eye and on his cheek.

She said she first contacted an attorney about the case last year, but was pleased the lawsuit was filed Thursday because of the national attention to police brutality and racial injustice following Floyd's death.

“Right now, it’s a prime time. George Floyd, for goodness sakes — watching his video made me cry because that could have been my child,” McDavid said.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

How black history is taught in schools is facing scrutiny

Updated: 19 minutes ago
For decades, when it was discussed at all, the killing of hundreds of people in a prosperous black business district nearly a century ago was referred to as the Tulsa race riot. Under new standards developed by teachers, Oklahoma students are urged to consider the differences between labeling it a “massacre” or a “riot,” which is how it’s still described in state laws.

Health

Muhlenberg County Health Department confirms one additional case of COVID-19

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Muhlenberg County Health Department has been notified of 1 additional confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19).

News

Kentuckians waiting for unemployment benefits protest in Frankfort

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Facebook videos circulated online about the long lines and long wait times, the author alleges many waited hours to be seen hoping for their unemployment claims to be fixed only to be turned away.

News

Barren River District Health Department confirms over 2,000 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 2,005 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 1,368 of which have recovered.

Latest News

News

Childcare centers reopen, adjust to new guidelines

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alexandra Hennard
This week was the first time child care centers in Kentucky could open their doors since March.

News

Frayed flags: Warren County couple believes someone vandalized their patriotic decorations

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
A Warren County couple is feeling disheartened after they say someone vandalized their patriotic decorations.

News

TriStar Greenview adds health coverage resources hotline during pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
The new health insurance eligibility and advocacy services hotline has been added to assist those who may have lost health coverage or income to pay for health care services due to the pandemic.

News

Kentucky AG urges patience amid probe of Taylor’s death

Updated: 6 hours ago
Kentucky’s attorney general has asked for patience as his office investigates the shooting death of a black woman by Louisville police.

News

Date set for re-sentencing of man who attacked Rand Paul

Updated: 6 hours ago
A new sentencing date was set for a Kentucky man who tackled U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, breaking several of the lawmakers ribs.

News

Allen County Health Department confirms 7 more COVID-19 cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Allen County Health Department reported another seven confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Allen County as of Thursday afternoon.