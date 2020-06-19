Advertisement

Less than 1,000 tickets remain for this year’s St. Jude Dream Home

Once we reach our goal of 6,500 tickets, we're sold out!
2020 Bowling Green St. Jude Dream Home
2020 Bowling Green St. Jude Dream Home(Sweets Design Build/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Less than 1,000 tickets remain for our 16th annual St. Jude Dream Home!

This year we're only selling 6,500 tickets! If you get your ticket by June 19, 2020, you'll be entered to win a year of gas and groceries, valued at $4,800 courtesy of Houchens Industries.

If you get your ticket by August 30, you'll be eligible to win a 2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost, courtesy of Hunt Ford.

Once we reach our goal of 6,500 tickets, we're sold out!

The house is built by Sweets Design Build in McCoy Place subdivision at 521 Montrose Drive in Bowling Green. The house is valued at $335,000, has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, and an estimated 2,300 square feet. The main floor has a master suite with large walk-in closet, double vanity, and spacious walk-in shower. There’s a large open kitchen with a center island, custom cabinetry, and a chef’s appliance package. There’s a kid’s zone upstairs with two bedroom, bathroom, common area, and lots of attic storage.

Tickets can be reserved at dreamhome.org, wbko.com/dreamhome, or by calling 1-800-834-5461

