Advertisement

Louisville Zoo extends Member Days, postpones General Admission by one week

Visiting the zoo will look a little different this year
Louisville Zoo
Louisville Zoo(Louisville Zoo Facebook Page)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Due to a better than expected member turnout and demand for tickets, and limited capacity, Louisville Zoo officials announced Friday that Member Days will be extended through July 3. 

Ticket sales for general admission will be announced at a later date.

“We knew our community would be excited to return to their Zoo and many of our members have enjoyed a visit this past week,” said Louisville Zoo Director John Walczak. “We heard from many members who weren’t able to visit, asking us for a bit more time — and we are listening. We met our member capacity quickly and have made adjustments to allow more members an opportunity to enjoy their Zoo within our COVID-19 operational guidelines.”

The zoo has been consulting with the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness, and is gradually and safely increasing attendance capacity to best serve the community.

Extended member opportunities for June 26 through July 3 will be made available on the Louisville Zoo’s website beginning Monday, June 22 at 10 a.m. 

Everyone, including members, must reserve tickets online at LouisvilleZoo.org/tickets.

No one will be admitted without a ticket. Members and guests will be asked to choose their date and hour of arrival.

Ticket entry will be valid for the assigned date and hour only, however guests may enjoy the Zoo at their leisure.

In order to accommodate the most guests, the Zoo requests that members limit their visits to one per week during this initial phase.

The special ticketing policy, including frequently asked questions about the Zoo’s reopening, is available at louisvillezoo.org/together.

The Zoo will be following the latest safety guidelines.  

Staff undergo mandatory temperature checks as they arrive to work. All staff in public areas are required to wear masks. We strongly encourage guests to wear masks as well. Zoo keepers continue to wear masks around vulnerable animal populations. 

The Zoo is cleaning and disinfecting high-touch areas frequently.

All restrooms are open with step-and-pull entry or touchless access.

Zoo staff and signage throughout the Zoo are in place to help encourage social distancing.

In order to encourage social distancing, guests will follow a one-way route through the Zoo.

Indoor exhibit areas remain closed during the initial reopening phase.

The Wild Walk trail will take guests through popular exhibits like the Islands, the Americas, Glacier Run and Gorilla Forest. Along the way, guests will be able to see Sunni or Sebastian in the Zoo’s new sloth exhibit and visit elephant calf Fitz.

In the coming months, the Zoo hopes to reopen indoor exhibits, rides and playgrounds. 

There are limited menus available at select outdoor food kiosks throughout the Zoo, as well as water bottle refill stations.

Outdoor picnic areas are arranged to ensure social distancing.

The Get Healthy Walking Club presented by Norton Healthcare will return on Friday, June 26, 2020. Walking Club hours are 8 – 9:15 a.m., before the Zoo opens. This program will also operate on a reduced capacity and first-come basis. It will be closed to new members during this initial reopening phase.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Brett Hankison, LMPD detective involved in Breonna Taylor killing, will be fired

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced Friday morning that LMPD Det. Brett Hankison will be fired.

News

NCAA: No championships in states with Confederate symbol

Updated: 58 minutes ago
The NCAA is expanding its policy banning states with prominent Confederate symbols from hosting its championship events.

News

Less than 1,000 tickets remain for this year’s St. Jude Dream Home

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
If you get your ticket by June 19, 2020, you'll be entered to win a year of gas and groceries valued at $4,800 courtesy of Houchens Industries. If you get your ticket by August 30, you'll be eligible to win a 2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost courtesy of Hunt Ford.

News

Republican Party of Kentucky releases statement commemorating Juneteenth

Updated: 1 hour ago
Republican Party of Kentucky Chairman Mac Brown released a following statement Friday commemorating Juneteenth.

National

Injunction extended against removing Lee statue in Virginia

Updated: 1 hours ago
A judge has indefinitely extended an injunction preventing the Virginia governor from removing a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Richmond’s famed Monument Avenue.

Latest News

Entertainment

Jellystone Park and Campground cancels firework show

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Jellystone Park and Campground cancels its annual firework show.

Weather

A Warming Trend Into The Weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Partly to mostly sunny today with highs in the upper 80's.

News

Good News

Updated: 5 hours ago
Good News

Weather

WATCH - Continuing To Warm Up

Updated: 6 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

News

How black history is taught in schools is facing scrutiny

Updated: 12 hours ago
For decades, when it was discussed at all, the killing of hundreds of people in a prosperous black business district nearly a century ago was referred to as the Tulsa race riot. Under new standards developed by teachers, Oklahoma students are urged to consider the differences between labeling it a “massacre” or a “riot,” which is how it’s still described in state laws.