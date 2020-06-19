Louisville Zoo extends Member Days, postpones General Admission by one week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Due to a better than expected member turnout and demand for tickets, and limited capacity, Louisville Zoo officials announced Friday that Member Days will be extended through July 3.

Ticket sales for general admission will be announced at a later date.

“We knew our community would be excited to return to their Zoo and many of our members have enjoyed a visit this past week,” said Louisville Zoo Director John Walczak. “We heard from many members who weren’t able to visit, asking us for a bit more time — and we are listening. We met our member capacity quickly and have made adjustments to allow more members an opportunity to enjoy their Zoo within our COVID-19 operational guidelines.”

The zoo has been consulting with the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness, and is gradually and safely increasing attendance capacity to best serve the community.

Extended member opportunities for June 26 through July 3 will be made available on the Louisville Zoo’s website beginning Monday, June 22 at 10 a.m.

Everyone, including members, must reserve tickets online at LouisvilleZoo.org/tickets.

No one will be admitted without a ticket. Members and guests will be asked to choose their date and hour of arrival.

Ticket entry will be valid for the assigned date and hour only, however guests may enjoy the Zoo at their leisure.

In order to accommodate the most guests, the Zoo requests that members limit their visits to one per week during this initial phase.

The special ticketing policy, including frequently asked questions about the Zoo’s reopening, is available at louisvillezoo.org/together.

The Zoo will be following the latest safety guidelines.

Staff undergo mandatory temperature checks as they arrive to work. All staff in public areas are required to wear masks. We strongly encourage guests to wear masks as well. Zoo keepers continue to wear masks around vulnerable animal populations.

The Zoo is cleaning and disinfecting high-touch areas frequently.

All restrooms are open with step-and-pull entry or touchless access.

Zoo staff and signage throughout the Zoo are in place to help encourage social distancing.

In order to encourage social distancing, guests will follow a one-way route through the Zoo.

Indoor exhibit areas remain closed during the initial reopening phase.

The Wild Walk trail will take guests through popular exhibits like the Islands, the Americas, Glacier Run and Gorilla Forest. Along the way, guests will be able to see Sunni or Sebastian in the Zoo’s new sloth exhibit and visit elephant calf Fitz.

In the coming months, the Zoo hopes to reopen indoor exhibits, rides and playgrounds.

There are limited menus available at select outdoor food kiosks throughout the Zoo, as well as water bottle refill stations.

Outdoor picnic areas are arranged to ensure social distancing.

The Get Healthy Walking Club presented by Norton Healthcare will return on Friday, June 26, 2020. Walking Club hours are 8 – 9:15 a.m., before the Zoo opens. This program will also operate on a reduced capacity and first-come basis. It will be closed to new members during this initial reopening phase.

