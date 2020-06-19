Advertisement

Monroe County reports first COVID-19 related death

Monroe County reports its first COVID-19 related death.
Monroe County reports its first COVID-19 related death.(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Monroe County Health Department reported the county’s first COVID-19 related death Friday.

“It is with the deepest regret and heartfelt sympathy that the Monroe County Health Department is reporting its first death of a resident who tested positive for COVID-19. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of this fellow citizen of our community in this difficult time. We stand in solidarity with our entire community as we continue to navigate through these trying and unprecedented times.”

According to MCHD, Monroe County has had a total of 32 confirmed cases since the beginning of the outbreak and 25 recoveries.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

American Flag removed from Bowling Green city buildings

Updated: 2 hours ago
Mayor Bruce Wilkerson confirmed to 13 News that the American Flag has been removed from city owned buildings for the weekend, but could not tell us, on the record, the reason why.

News

KSP conducting death investigation in Clay Co.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
At this time investigators are not able to positively identify the victim.

News

Glasgow PD: Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Glasgow police say William Rentas was stopped for speeding. According to the Glasgow Police Department a detective noticed a glass pipe in the floorboard with a white powdery substance.

News

Some children’s cold medicines recalled over dosage cup error

Updated: 3 hours ago
Two popular children’s cough medicines, Robitussin and Dimetapp, have been voluntarily recalled.

Latest News

Weather

Warm With A Few Stray Showers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Partly sunny today with a few stray thunderstorms.

News

Brett Hankison, LMPD detective involved in Breonna Taylor killing, will be fired

Updated: 4 hours ago
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced Friday morning that LMPD Det. Brett Hankison will be fired.

Weather

WATCH - Quite The Warm Afternoon

Updated: 4 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

News

NCAA: No championships in states with Confederate symbol

Updated: 4 hours ago
The NCAA is expanding its policy banning states with prominent Confederate symbols from hosting its championship events.

News

Less than 800 tickets remain for this year’s St. Jude Dream Home

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
If you get your ticket by June 19, 2020, you'll be entered to win a year of gas and groceries valued at $4,800 courtesy of Houchens Industries. If you get your ticket by August 30, you'll be eligible to win a 2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost courtesy of Hunt Ford.

News

Republican Party of Kentucky releases statement commemorating Juneteenth

Updated: 4 hours ago
Republican Party of Kentucky Chairman Mac Brown released a following statement Friday commemorating Juneteenth.