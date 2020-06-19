Monroe County reports first COVID-19 related death

TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Monroe County Health Department reported the county’s first COVID-19 related death Friday.

“It is with the deepest regret and heartfelt sympathy that the Monroe County Health Department is reporting its first death of a resident who tested positive for COVID-19. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of this fellow citizen of our community in this difficult time. We stand in solidarity with our entire community as we continue to navigate through these trying and unprecedented times.”

According to MCHD, Monroe County has had a total of 32 confirmed cases since the beginning of the outbreak and 25 recoveries.

