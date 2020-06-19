Advertisement

Muhlenberg County Health Department confirms one additional case of COVID-19

The novel coronavirus (Associated Press)
The novel coronavirus (Associated Press)(NBC15)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUHLENBERG CO, Ky. (WBKO) -

The Muhlenberg County Health Department has been notified of 1 additional confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The confirmed case total for Muhlenberg County is currently 506.

It is crucial that everyone in the community continue working together to combat the community spread of this virus, #TeamMuhlenberg.

The health department says the continue working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) to identify and contact those who may have been exposed to the individuals. These individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

These individuals are residents of Muhlenberg County, however additional details about these cases cannot be provided because of medical privacy laws.

The best ways to prevent the spread of illness are to follow these safety tips:

● Wash your hands frequently with soap and water.

● Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

● Avoid touching your face.

● Stay home when you are sick.

● Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

● Follow the guidance provided by Governor Andy Beshear.

This virus can be spread by respiratory droplets. Symptoms of COVID19 may include fever, cough, or shortness of breath. Individuals who are experiencing symptoms should call the Owensboro Health number 1-877-888-6647 or contact your health care provider. If you have questions or need additional help go to kycovid19.ky.gov , call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, or call the Muhlenberg County Health Department at 270-754-3200. Please see our Facebook page for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Barren River District Health Department confirms over 2,000 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 2,005 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 1,368 of which have recovered.

News

TriStar Greenview adds health coverage resources hotline during pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
The new health insurance eligibility and advocacy services hotline has been added to assist those who may have lost health coverage or income to pay for health care services due to the pandemic.

News

Allen County Health Department confirms 7 more COVID-19 cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Allen County Health Department reported another seven confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Allen County as of Thursday afternoon.

State

Beshear: 234 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, 3 additional deaths

Updated: 7 hours ago
The governor said Kentuckians need to reconsider wearing face masks in order to keep the virus from spreading.

Latest News

News

GRDHD reports 15 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 15 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday

News

Gov. Beshear confirms 170 new cases of COVID-19 in the state

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 7:55 PM CDT
|
By Ana Medina
Gov. Beshear said there were at least 12,995 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 170 of which were newly confirmed Wednesday.

News

Muhlenberg County Health Department confirms one additional case of COVID-19

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 7:43 PM CDT
|
By Ana Medina
The Muhlenberg County Health Department has been notified of 1 additional confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19).

News

Barren River District Health Department confirms 1,984 total cases in the district

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 7:08 PM CDT
|
By Ana Medina
The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 1,984 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 1,355 of which have recovered.

News

Cal Turner Rehab & Specialty Care in Scottsville sees increase in COVID-19 positive cases

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 5:32 PM CDT
Med Center Health says appropriate notifications have been made to the families of those who have tested positive.

News

Hospitalized physician at forefront of COVID-19 battle returns to Bowling Green

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 3:12 PM CDT
|
By Lauren Hanson
During one of its regularly scheduled calls this afternoon, the Bowling Green – Warren County Coronavirus Workgroup was both surprised and delighted to be joined by its esteemed leader.