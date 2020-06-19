Advertisement

NCAA: No championships in states with Confederate symbol

The NCAA is expanding its policy banning states with prominent Confederate symbols from hosting its championship events.
The NCAA is expanding its policy banning states with prominent Confederate symbols from hosting its championship events.(AP)
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The NCAA is expanding its policy banning states with prominent Confederate symbols from hosting its championship events.

The current ban, in place since 2001, prevents states from hosting what the NCAA calls predetermined championship sites, such as men's basketball tournament games.

Mississippi is the only state currently affected by the policy.

The expanded policy means that even when sites of NCAA events are determined by performance, as they are in sports such as baseball, women’s basketball and lacrosse, Mississippi schools will not be permitted to host.

Latest News

News

Brett Hankison, LMPD detective involved in Breonna Taylor killing, will be fired

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced Friday morning that LMPD Det. Brett Hankison will be fired.

News

Less than 1,000 tickets remain for this year’s St. Jude Dream Home

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
If you get your ticket by June 19, 2020, you'll be entered to win a year of gas and groceries valued at $4,800 courtesy of Houchens Industries. If you get your ticket by August 30, you'll be eligible to win a 2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost courtesy of Hunt Ford.

News

Republican Party of Kentucky releases statement commemorating Juneteenth

Updated: 1 hour ago
Republican Party of Kentucky Chairman Mac Brown released a following statement Friday commemorating Juneteenth.

National

Injunction extended against removing Lee statue in Virginia

Updated: 1 hours ago
A judge has indefinitely extended an injunction preventing the Virginia governor from removing a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Richmond’s famed Monument Avenue.

Latest News

Weather

A Warming Trend Into The Weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Partly to mostly sunny today with highs in the upper 80's.

News

Good News

Updated: 5 hours ago
Good News

Weather

WATCH - Continuing To Warm Up

Updated: 6 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

News

How black history is taught in schools is facing scrutiny

Updated: 12 hours ago
For decades, when it was discussed at all, the killing of hundreds of people in a prosperous black business district nearly a century ago was referred to as the Tulsa race riot. Under new standards developed by teachers, Oklahoma students are urged to consider the differences between labeling it a “massacre” or a “riot,” which is how it’s still described in state laws.

News

Lawsuit: Deputy pinned black boy with knee to neck in Oregon

Updated: 13 hours ago
The mother of an African American boy filed a $300,000 lawsuit Thursday, saying three sheriff's deputies near Portland pinned him to the ground — one by pressing a knee on his neck — outside a suburban mall after the 12-year-old witnessed a fight and was walking away.

Health

Muhlenberg County Health Department confirms one additional case of COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Muhlenberg County Health Department has been notified of 1 additional confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19).