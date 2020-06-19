Ohio County man accused of threatening police and court officials

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WBKO) -

One man is arrested on a charge of terroristic threatening in Ohio County.

Authorities charged Timothy Moss for making threats of harm towards multiple law enforcement officers and court officials.

Moss is facing two counts of Retaliating Against Participant in a Legal Process, and one count of Terroristic Threatening, 3rd degree.

