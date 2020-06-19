Advertisement

Trump says he’ll try again to end DACA

An immigrant family joins members of Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles, CHIRLA, on a vehicle caravan rally to support the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program (DACA), around MacArthur Park in Los Angeles, Thursday, June 18, 2020. DACA recipients reacted with a mixture of relief and gratitude over the Supreme Court ruling to reject President Donald Trump's effort to end legal protections for 650,000 immigrants under DACA. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)(Damian Dovarganes | AP)
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he will renew his administration’s effort to end legal protections for young immigrants after Supreme Court blocked the first try.

In a tweet Friday morning, Trump said, “The Supreme Court asked us to resubmit on DACA, nothing was lost or won. They “punted”, much like in a football game (where hopefully they would stand for our great American Flag). We will be submitting enhanced papers shortly.”

