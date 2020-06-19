Advertisement

Tulsa mayor implements curfew around site of Trump rally

FILE - In this May 6, 2020 file photo Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks during a news conference in Oklahoma City. So many people have expressed an interest in attending President Donald Trump’s rally Saturday in Tulsa, that Stitt said he’s asked the campaign to consider a larger, outdoor venue to accommodate them. Stitt said Monday, June 15, 2020 after talking with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence that nearly one million people have requested tickets to the event. Some Trump supporters have already started waiting in line outside the 19,000-seat BOK Center in downtown Tulsa. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, file)
FILE - In this May 6, 2020 file photo Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks during a news conference in Oklahoma City. So many people have expressed an interest in attending President Donald Trump’s rally Saturday in Tulsa, that Stitt said he’s asked the campaign to consider a larger, outdoor venue to accommodate them. Stitt said Monday, June 15, 2020 after talking with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence that nearly one million people have requested tickets to the event. Some Trump supporters have already started waiting in line outside the 19,000-seat BOK Center in downtown Tulsa. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, file)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - The mayor of Tulsa, Oklahoma, has declared a civil emergency and implemented a curfew around the site where President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally this weekend. The curfew issued Thursday by Mayor G.T. Bynum is in effect from 10 p.m.-6 a.m., Thursday through Sunday. Bynum cited as a reason for the curfew recent unrest after some protests around the country over the death of George Floyd. Police say in a statement that the curfew means those who have camped outside the BOK Center where Saturday night's rally is to take place will have to move or face possible arrest.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Brett Hankison, LMPD detective involved in Breonna Taylor killing, will be fired

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced Friday morning that LMPD Det. Brett Hankison will be fired.

News

NCAA: No championships in states with Confederate symbol

Updated: 59 minutes ago
The NCAA is expanding its policy banning states with prominent Confederate symbols from hosting its championship events.

News

Less than 1,000 tickets remain for this year’s St. Jude Dream Home

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
If you get your ticket by June 19, 2020, you'll be entered to win a year of gas and groceries valued at $4,800 courtesy of Houchens Industries. If you get your ticket by August 30, you'll be eligible to win a 2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost courtesy of Hunt Ford.

News

Republican Party of Kentucky releases statement commemorating Juneteenth

Updated: 1 hour ago
Republican Party of Kentucky Chairman Mac Brown released a following statement Friday commemorating Juneteenth.

Latest News

National

Injunction extended against removing Lee statue in Virginia

Updated: 1 hours ago
A judge has indefinitely extended an injunction preventing the Virginia governor from removing a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Richmond’s famed Monument Avenue.

National

Bolton critique of Trump could define tell-all book battles

Updated: 2 hours ago
The government asked a federal court for a temporary restraining order to prevent the release of the book, claiming it contains classified material. But the book, set to be released Tuesday, is already sitting in warehouses.

National

Trump says he’ll try again to end DACA

Updated: 2 hours ago
President Donald Trump says he will renew his administration’s effort to end legal protections for young immigrants after Supreme Court blocked the first try.

National

Juneteenth: A day of joy and pain - and now national action

Updated: 3 hours ago
Juneteenth 2020 will be a day of protest Friday in many places.

Weather

A Warming Trend Into The Weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Partly to mostly sunny today with highs in the upper 80's.

News

Good News

Updated: 5 hours ago
Good News