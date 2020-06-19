Advertisement

Warm With A Few Stray Showers

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -A few pop up thunderstorms for this afternoon but they will be short lived if you do get caught in one. Otherwise it will be warm and a bit humid of a day with highs in the upper 80′s.

The weekend kicks off dry and hot to start the first official day of Summer on Saturday. Father’s Day rain chances will bump up to the isolated to scattered side. Multiple rain chances into the new week with Tuesday being the best chance for storms. Also heading into late new week we are watching a plume of sand come off of the Sahara Desert which will make its way into our atmosphere towards next weekend. How will this impact your daily weather? Mainly it will just create more vibrant sunrises and sunsets!

7 DAY FORECAST
7 DAY FORECAST(WBKO)

