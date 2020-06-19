WATCH - First Weekend of Summer!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures and inching up, and the same can be said for humidity levels! It will be hot and muggy through the upcoming weekend. Saturday looks mainly dry, with just an outside chance for a renegade, pop-up shower in the afternoon. Highs soar into the low 90s. Father’s Day Sunday also looks very warm, with a slightly better chance for a shower or storm, mainly late in the day.

Much of next week looks unsettled. We’ll have a slow-moving cold front ease southward Monday through Wednesday with decent chances for showers and storms each day. We may catch a break in the rain Thursday before another storm chance Friday. Highs drop into the mid 80s beginning Tuesday.

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, Hot and Humid. High 92, Low 70, winds SW-5

SUNDAY: P/Sunny, Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms. High 90, Low 70, winds SW-9

MONDAY: Showers/Storms Likely. High 91, Low 70, winds SW-9

Today's High: 87

Today's Low: 69

Average High: 87

Average Low: 65

Record High: 105 (1931)

Record Low: 49 (1903)

Sunrise: 5:27am

Sunset: 8:08pm

Today's Precip: T

Monthly Precip: 1.23"

Yearly Precip: 27.59"

Today's Snowfall: 0.0"

Seasonal Snowfall: 3.6"

UV Index: 9

Pollen: 3.0 (Grass)

Mold: Low

Air Quality: Good

