Allen County Scottsville High School holds graduation for seniors on Friday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The 46th commencement for Allen County-Scottsville High School was held Friday night in a pair of ceremonies on the football field at Patriot Stadium.

Practicing social distancing guidelines, seniors were officially recognized in front of a very limited group of family members and school officials. The 202-member class was divided in half in order to meet previously approved local and state guidelines. Attendance was limited to two parents and a very small group of school officials.

The evening activities included remarks from class salutatorian Samuel Del Valle and valedictorian Allison Byrn.

“We have come a long way,” Del Valle reminded his classmates. “We used to be small tiny children. As our bodies grew, so did our minds. Four years of mental and physical growth has led us to this moment. We are about to complete a major milestone in our lives. Up to this point, most of us have had a similar educational path. Now, our future will shoot off in many different directions. Long time friends will be separated by job opportunities. Seniors, you are about to head on a new path that’s entirely your own. The path to happiness is paved by the path you choose. Always strive to be happy, live your life free of regret, and live life to the fullest.”

Byrn reminded her classmates of the unprecedented times this class is going through.

“We are in a time like no other, a time not many could predict,” Byrn said. “Of all things we could learn from graduating through a pandemic, one lesson that seems most prominent is the fact that we must never take a day for granted. Having our senior year stripped from our hands has been heart-wrenching. All the memories we hoped to make have either been canceled or done with precautions and limitations.”

Byrn also reminded the graduates of the very important truth the pandemic has brought into focus to remember going forward.

“Overcoming such an obstacle has taught us how life can change without hesitation and we have no choice but to accommodate, Byrn added. “Take a moment and remember March 13, our last real school day. Not many of us knew we were walking out those doors for the last time. From such an unprecedented time, grasp an understanding of how quickly things can be taken away from you. Moving forward, be sure to never take a day for granted, live every day to its fullest and always make the most of opportunities while you still have them.”

In special remarks from senior parent Robby Calvert, the participating graduates were challenged to serve others.

“We think about greatness and sometimes we judge it by financial status, sometimes by our accomplishments, sometimes by the authority we have over others,” Calvert said. “But, our Lord said that Is not greatness. Christ said ‘he that is greatest among you, let him be your servant.’ Class of 2020, if you are going to be great and reach a true level of greatness, to be truly great in the sight of our Lord, you must learn to be a servant of all. I want to tell you tonight, in a world where you can be anything, be a servant. The only way you will ever achieve true greatness is to learn to serve one another, care for one another, look upon the things of others as better than the things you have, and look upon others as better than yourself. We must love one another. If I could encourage you to do anything tonight, I would encourage you to love others, care for others, and learn to serve others.”

The live graduation ceremonies, approximately a month after the scheduled event, included graduates receiving their diploma covers. Earlier, each senior received their official diplomas in a series of personal home visits from school officials including principal Joseph Cosby and Allen County Superintendent Travis Hamby.

The top 26 seniors also were recognized and included Giovanni Del Valle, Robin Gagen, Ella Burch, Olivia Brown, Damon Stone, Jaelyn Carter, Meg Foster, Abi Penick, Breann Varner, Brinley Swift, Madison Gregory, Bryson Bonds, Averie Pitchford, Timothy Owen Stamper, Sally McPherson, Jaden Carter, Renee Hewitt, Katelyn Jackson, Brayden Richer, Zachary Dalton, Elizabeth Miller, Dorian Blankenship, and Nathan McGuffey.

Earlier in May during home visits, ACSH officials also presented three special senior awards. The Outstanding Senior Award went to Ella Burch, the Citizenship Award was presented to Owen Stamper, and Samson Dyer received the Service to School and Community Award.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.