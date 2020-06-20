Advertisement

Less than 70 tickets remain for this year’s St. Jude Dream Home

Once we reach our goal of 6,500 tickets, we're sold out!
2020 Bowling Green St. Jude Dream Home
2020 Bowling Green St. Jude Dream Home(Sweets Design Build/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Less than 70 tickets remain for our 16th annual St. Jude Dream Home! This year we’re only selling 6,500 tickets!

If you get your ticket by August 30, you'll be eligible to win a 2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost, courtesy of Hunt Ford.

Once we reach our goal of 6,500 tickets, we're sold out!

The house is built by Sweets Design Build in McCoy Place subdivision at 521 Montrose Drive in Bowling Green. The house is valued at $335,000, has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, and an estimated 2,300 square feet. The main floor has a master suite with large walk-in closet, double vanity, and spacious walk-in shower. There’s a large open kitchen with a center island, custom cabinetry, and a chef’s appliance package. There’s a kid’s zone upstairs with two bedroom, bathroom, common area, and lots of attic storage.

Tickets can be reserved at dreamhome.org

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Muhlenberg County Health Department confirms one additional case of COVID-19

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Muhlenberg County Health Department has been notified of 1 additional confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19).

News

Juneteenth takes on new meaning amid push for social justice

Updated: 11 hours ago
Protesters marched over the Brooklyn Bridge, chanted “We want justice now!” near St. Louis' Gateway Arch, prayed in Atlanta and paused for a moment of silence at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington, as Americans marked Juneteenth with new urgency Friday amid a nationwide push for racial justice.

News

Barren River District Health Department confirms 2,015 cases of COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 2,015 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 1,394 of which have recovered.

News

Friends, family welcome home Bowling Green man after 72-day fight with COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
A miracle is what one local family is calling their loved ones COVID-19 recovery.

Latest News

News

Firework safety tips from the Bowling Green Fire Department

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
BGFD says if something goes wrong and an injury or fire occurs to immediately call 911.

News

Beshear reports 258 new COVID-19 cases Friday, 2 new deaths

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak Friday afternoon.

News

Monroe County reports first COVID-19 related death

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Monroe County Health Department reported the county’s first COVID-19 related death Friday.

News

American Flag removed from Bowling Green city buildings

Updated: 19 hours ago
Mayor Bruce Wilkerson confirmed to 13 News that the American Flag has been removed from city owned buildings for the weekend, but could not tell us, on the record, the reason why.

News

KSP conducting death investigation in Clay Co.

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
At this time investigators are not able to positively identify the victim.

News

Glasgow PD: Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Glasgow police say William Rentas was stopped for speeding. According to the Glasgow Police Department a detective noticed a glass pipe in the floorboard with a white powdery substance.