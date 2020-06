BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -If you are still wanting to catch the country music superstar Garth Brooks at the Franklin Drive-In on June 27th tickets are still available.

Beginning at 11 AM on Saturday, June 20 tickets will go on sale on Ticketmaster.

The price is $100 per carload.

For ONE NIGHT ONLY a special Garth Brooks concert JUST FOR DRIVE-IN THEATERS across America! Tickets ON SALE 6/19 at 12pm ET! #GarthDriveIn -Team Garth pic.twitter.com/Qw1U7btiyd — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) June 11, 2020

