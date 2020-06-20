Green River District Health Department reports 7 additional cases of COVID-19

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) -On Saturday, June 20 the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 7 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.

4 in Daviess County, 1 in Henderson County, 1 in Ohio County, and 1 in Webster County.

The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 822. Two reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized. Of the 822 confirmed cases in the district, 95 (11.5%) have required hospitalization.

The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 713 (87%).

The state of Kentucky is currently reporting 13,454 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 522 statewide deaths.

“It is more important now than ever that you use good judgment and follow our recommendations to protect yourself and your family. The virus is still out there,” said Clay Horton, GRDHD Public Health Director. “We encourage anyone who has been in crowds or had close contact with people in public to get tested.”

