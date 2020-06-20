Indiana gets $545K for steel barge shuttle along Ohio River

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) - Indiana’s ports authority has landed a more than $545,000 federal grant for a planned steel barge shuttle that officials say will boost steel coil shipments at the state’s Ohio River port in Jeffersonville.

The grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation will support the $778,000 project, which includes building an outdoor storage area and buying a forklift to handle steel coils at the port.

The project was developed with Nucor Steel to allow the barge shipment of coils from Ghent, Kentucky, to the Jeffersonville port.

The Ports of Indiana said that development will bring supply chain efficiencies for Nucor Steel and its private sector partners.

