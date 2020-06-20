Advertisement

Shooting in Seattle protest zone leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Carl Smith leads gathering protesters in a "hands up, don't shoot" chant Sunday, May 31, 2020, in downtown Seattle over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Carl Smith leads gathering protesters in a "hands up, don't shoot" chant Sunday, May 31, 2020, in downtown Seattle over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)(Elaine Thompson | AP)
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

By LISA BAUMANN Associated Press | June 20, 2020 at 5:50 PM GMT - Updated June 20 at 5:50 PM

SEATTLE (AP) — One person was killed and another was in critical condition in a pre-dawn shooting in Seattle's protest zone, authorities said Saturday.

The shooting happened at about 3 a.m. in the area near downtown known as CHOP, which stands for “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest” zone, police said in a statement on Twitter.

Seattle Police Sgt. Lauren Truscott told The Seattle Times that she didn’t know whether police had taken anyone into custody and that she had no immediate details about how the shooting unfolded.

Investigators were reviewing public-source video and body-camera video for clues and authorities planned to disclose more information about the shooting later, Truscott said.

Two males with gunshot wounds arrived in a private vehicle at Harborview Medical Center at about 3 a.m., said hospital spokesperson Susan Gregg. One died and the other one was in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Protesters have cordoned off several blocks near a police station in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood in the wake of demonstrations against police violence since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis several weeks ago.

Police have largely retreated from the zone after clashes with protesters ended with people throwing things at police and police tear-gassing people and using other crowd-control munitions. City officials have said they are still communicating with protest leaders, who had pledged to keep the peace in the zone.

The situation has drawn the continued ire of President Donald Trump. His tweets about possibly sending in the military have been met with condemnation from Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Gov. Jay Inslee, both Democrats.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Green River District Health Department reports 7 additional cases of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 822.

National

2nd ex-officer charged in George Floyd’s death posts bail

Updated: 1 hours ago
According to online records, 26-year-old J. Kueng, posted bail of $750,000 and was released from the Hennepin County Jail, with conditions, about 7:30 p.m. Friday.

News

Garth Brooks tickets still available for Franklin Drive-In

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
Beginning at 11 AM on Saturday, June 20 tickets will go on sale on Ticketmaster.

National

Judge: Bolton can publish book despite efforts to block it

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER Associated Press
The decision from U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth is a victory for Bolton in a court case that involved core First Amendment and national security concerns.

Latest News

News

SOLD OUT: Tickets are sold out for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
This year’s dream home is built by Darrel Sweets of Sweets Design Build in McCoy Place subdivision at 521 Montrose Drive in Bowling Green.

News

Beyoncé drops surprise single ‘Black Parade’ on Juneteenth

Updated: 5 hours ago
Beyoncé did not let Juneteenth pass without dropping one of her signature surprises — a new single called “Black Parade.”

News

Allen County Scottsville High School holds graduation for seniors on Friday

Updated: 5 hours ago
Practicing social distancing guidelines, seniors were officially recognized in front of a very limited group of family members and school officials. The 202-member class was divided in half in order to meet previously approved local and state guidelines.

National

Beijing sees drop in virus cases as Brazil passes 1 million

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KEN MORITSUGU and JILL LAWLESS Associated Press
Europe, in contrast, continues to emerge warily from lockdown, with hard-hit Britain considering easing social distancing rules.

Health

Muhlenberg County Health Department confirms one additional case of COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Muhlenberg County Health Department has been notified of 1 additional confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19).

National

Why not a black woman? -- Consensus grows around Biden’s VP

Updated: 16 hours ago
Joe Biden is facing growing calls to select a Black woman as his running mate as an acknowledgement of their critical role in the Democratic Party and a response to the nationwide protests against racism and inequality