Advertisement

SOLD OUT: Tickets are sold out for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home

Thank you south central Kentucky!
2020 Bowling Green St. Jude Dream Home
2020 Bowling Green St. Jude Dream Home(Sweets Design Build/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tickets are sold out for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home! This year we sold 6,500 tickets!

Special thanks to our prize sponsors: Legacy Outdoor Power Equipment for donating a 2020 Spartan commercial grade zero turn lawn mower. Houchens Industries for donating a year of gas and groceries, valued at $4,800. Hunt Ford in Franklin for donating a 2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost.

This year’s dream home is built by Darrel Sweets of Sweets Design Build in McCoy Place subdivision at 521 Montrose Drive in Bowling Green. The house is valued at $335,000, has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, and an estimated 2,300 square feet. The main floor has a master suite with large walk-in closet, double vanity, and spacious walk-in shower. There’s a large open kitchen with a center island, custom cabinetry, and a chef’s appliance package. There’s a kid’s zone upstairs with two bedroom, bathroom, common area, and lots of attic storage.

The dream home giveaway is September 13, 2020 on WBKO.

For more information about St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital click here.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Garth Brooks tickets still available for Franklin Drive-In

Updated: moments ago
|
By Allison Baker
Beginning at 11 AM on Saturday, June 20 tickets will go on sale on Ticketmaster.

News

Beyoncé drops surprise single ‘Black Parade’ on Juneteenth

Updated: 1 hours ago
Beyoncé did not let Juneteenth pass without dropping one of her signature surprises — a new single called “Black Parade.”

News

Allen County Scottsville High School holds graduation for seniors on Friday

Updated: 1 hours ago
Practicing social distancing guidelines, seniors were officially recognized in front of a very limited group of family members and school officials. The 202-member class was divided in half in order to meet previously approved local and state guidelines.

National

Beijing sees drop in virus cases as Brazil passes 1 million

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KEN MORITSUGU and JILL LAWLESS Associated Press
Europe, in contrast, continues to emerge warily from lockdown, with hard-hit Britain considering easing social distancing rules.

Latest News

Health

Muhlenberg County Health Department confirms one additional case of COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Muhlenberg County Health Department has been notified of 1 additional confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19).

News

Juneteenth takes on new meaning amid push for social justice

Updated: 13 hours ago
Protesters marched over the Brooklyn Bridge, chanted “We want justice now!” near St. Louis' Gateway Arch, prayed in Atlanta and paused for a moment of silence at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington, as Americans marked Juneteenth with new urgency Friday amid a nationwide push for racial justice.

News

Barren River District Health Department confirms 2,015 cases of COVID-19

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 2,015 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 1,394 of which have recovered.

News

Friends, family welcome home Bowling Green man after 72-day fight with COVID-19

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
A miracle is what one local family is calling their loved ones COVID-19 recovery.

News

Firework safety tips from the Bowling Green Fire Department

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
BGFD says if something goes wrong and an injury or fire occurs to immediately call 911.

News

Beshear reports 258 new COVID-19 cases Friday, 2 new deaths

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak Friday afternoon.