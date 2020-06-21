13 News speaks with two Democratic candidates running for U.S Senate

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -13 News spoke with Amy McGrath and Mike Broihier, two democratic candidates who are running in the upcoming 2020 Primary Election for U.S Senate.

Mike Broihier, is an asparagus farmer, former teacher, and veteran, this is his first time running for a political office.

Amy McGrath ran for the U.S House of Representatives 6th Dist

rict of Kentucky in 2018, she is also a veteran.

Both candidates have said they have what it takes to beat Mitch McConnell, who is the U.S Senate Majority Leader and has represented Kentucky since 1984.

”Being a veteran a retired combat veteran and my wife is a veteran and being a former teacher and I have taught at the University of California but I also substitute teach in our public schools and being a farmer and that’s the way you compete in all 120 counties in Kentucky,” said Mike Broihier, democrat.“You cannot ignore the counties. You cannot ignore rural Kentucky you do so when you are running against Mitch Mcconnell you got to give the people of rural Kentucky a better option than someone as horrible as Mitch Mcconnell.”

”Well I think it comes down getting a leader who is going to put Kentucky, its needs and our country ahead of their personal power or politcal party. We know we need to have to work on things like quality jobs here we know that we need to fix our healthcare system to make it better and more affordable we know we need to get prescription drug prices down,” said Amy McGrath, democrat. “Infrastructure, not only just roads, bridges, and dams but also 21st-century infrastructure. COVID and everything that is going on this have really exacerbated the inequities that we have seen in this country and here in Kentucky and broadband is a big one. We need a leader who is going to work and invest in us and that is what I am going to do. I am not going out there and try to get my own personal power or make tax cuts for the wealthy and cooperations that is not what we need right now.”

