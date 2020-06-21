Advertisement

Colo. man accused of fatally shooting neighbor after argument over parking

A Colorado woman said her husband was shot and killed in front of their kids after an argument over a parking space in their neighborhood.
Lessie Britton, 75, is accused of fatally shooting a neighbor after a dispute over parking.
Lessie Britton, 75, is accused of fatally shooting a neighbor after a dispute over parking.(Source: KDVR/Denver Police Department/CNN)
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KDVR/CNN) – A Colorado woman said her husband was shot and killed in front of their kids after an argument over a parking space in their neighborhood.

Lessie Britton, 75, is accused of fatally shooting a neighbor after a dispute over parking. (Source: KDVR/Denver Police Department/CNN)

“My kids saw my husband die,” Martha Martinez-Briones said. “I saw my husband die.”

Lessie Britton, 75, is accused of shooting Martinez-Briones' husband on Wednesday afternoon after arguing with him over parking in the alley behind the family home.

Martinez-Briones said she ran to help her husband after he was shot.

“I couldn’t help him,” she said. “I’m a nurse, but I couldn’t save my own husband.”

Their older son was also shot in the arm, and Martinez-Briones said their younger son witnessed the whole thing.

Martinez-Briones said the suspect had refused to move his vehicle until her husband presented immigration documents for their family.

Police said racial slurs were exchanged before the shooting. After the victim used a racial slur, Britton pulled out a gun and shot him in the chest, according to court documents.

Martinez-Briones said her husband did not deserve to die.

“I need all the help I can get at this time, because I don’t know where to start,” she said. “I do not wish this on anybody to go through, or their kids to see their father dying on the street.”

Investigators are seeking a charge of first-degree murder against Britton, according to a probable cause document.

“We follow the rules. We have the highest respect for authority, and this is what happens,” Martinez-Briones said. “He was a hard worker, 15 hours of work, he died in his work boots. He died right here by the tree, all because of a stupid parking space and asking him to move the vehicles from the alley.”

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hilligans, 440 Main close due to employees testing positive for COVID-19

Updated: 29 minutes ago
An employee says they will reopen Monday morning.

Weather

Father’s Day Looks A Bit Soggy

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Scattered showers and thunderstorms for Father's Day.

News

13 News speaks with two Democratic candidates running for U.S Senate

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
13 News spoke with Amy McGrath and Mike Broihier, two democratic candidates who are running in the upcoming 2020 Primary Election for U.S Senate.

Weather

WATCH - Rain Returns For Father's Day

Updated: 17 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

Latest News

News

NY-bred Tiz the Law wins barren Belmont Stakes

Updated: 21 hours ago
Tiz the Law won an unprecedented Belmont Stakes, claiming victory Saturday at the first race of a rejiggered Triple Crown schedule in front of eerily empty grandstands.

News

Statues toppled throughout US in protests against racism

Updated: 22 hours ago
On the East Coast, more statues honoring Confederates who tried to break away from the United States more than 150 years ago were toppled.

News

Indiana gets $545K for steel barge shuttle along Ohio River

Updated: 22 hours ago
Indiana’s ports authority has landed a more than $545,000 federal grant for a planned steel barge shuttle.

News

Barr: Trump has removed top federal prosecutor in Manhattan

Updated: 23 hours ago
U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman intends to continue to fight his removal.

News

Green River District Health Department reports 7 additional cases of COVID-19

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 12:52 PM CDT
|
By Allison Baker
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 822.

News

Garth Brooks tickets still available for Franklin Drive-In

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 10:33 AM CDT
|
By Allison Baker
Beginning at 11 AM on Saturday, June 20 tickets will go on sale on Ticketmaster.