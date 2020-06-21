Advertisement

Comedian DL Hughley tests positive for COVID-19 after fainting onstage

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, file photo, D.L. Hughley speaks during TV One's "Uncensored" and "The D.L. Hughley Show" panel during the Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. Hughley has announced he's tested positive for COVID-19, following his collapse onstage during a performance in Nashville, Tenn., on Friday, June 19, 2020. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, file photo, D.L. Hughley speaks during TV One's "Uncensored" and "The D.L. Hughley Show" panel during the Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. Hughley has announced he's tested positive for COVID-19, following his collapse onstage during a performance in Nashville, Tenn., on Friday, June 19, 2020. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Comedian D.L. Hughley announced he tested positive for COVID-19 after collapsing on stage during a performance in Nashville, Tennessee.

The stand-up comedian, 57, lost consciousness while performing at the Zanies comedy nightclub on Friday night and was hospitalized, news outlets reported. On Saturday, Hughley posted a video on Twitter in which he said he was treated for exhaustion and dehydration afterward.

"I also tested positive for COVID-19, which blew me away," he says in the video. "I was what they call asymptomatic. I didn't have any symptoms, the classic symptoms."

Hughley plans to quarantine in his Nashville hotel room for 14 days. The remaining two nights of his four-night engagement at Zanies were canceled, according to the club's online calendar.

"Our friend D.L. Hughley had a medical emergency while performing on Friday and was hospitalized overnight. According to his publicist, he was suffering from exhaustion after working & traveling this week," the club posted on Facebook. "Love ya, D.L. and we'll look forward to seeing this King of Comedy back in Nashville soon!"

Hughley said he still hasn't exhibited any of the typical symptoms associated with the coronavirus, including shortness of breath and fever.

“So, in addition to all the other stuff you have to look out for,” Hughley advises in the video, if you “pass out in the middle of a show, on stage, you probably need to get tested.”

In addition to stand-up comedy, Hughley is also an actor, author and radio and television host. He starred in Spike Lee's 2000 concert film, "The Original Kings of Comedy," alongside Steve Harvey, Bernie Mac and Cedric the Entertainer.

Hughley also produced and starred in "The Hughleys," which aired on ABC and UPN from 1998 to 2002 and hosted a CNN talk show. He currently hosts the radio show "The D.L. Hughley Show," which is syndicated in dozens of markets.

“Thank you for your prayers and your well wishes — and a few more of them wouldn’t hurt,” Hughley says in the video.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Police say 9 shot, wounded at party in Syracuse, New York

Updated: 1 hour ago
Nine people were shot at a large party in Syracuse, authorities said, and one victim, a 17-year-old boy, was in critical condition Sunday.

National

1 man dead, 11 people wounded in Minneapolis shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
One man is dead and 11 people suffered non-life-threatening wounds in a shooting in Minneapolis, police there said early Sunday.

National

Officials: 5 hurt in early morning shooting in Texas capital

Updated: 3 hours ago
Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted Sunday morning that five adults with “serious, potentially life-threatening injuries” were taken to local hospitals.

Weather

Father’s Day Looks A Bit Soggy

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Scattered showers and thunderstorms for Father's Day.

Latest News

News

13 News speaks with two Democratic candidates running for U.S Senate

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
13 News spoke with Amy McGrath and Mike Broihier, two democratic candidates who are running in the upcoming 2020 Primary Election for U.S Senate.

Weather

WATCH - Rain Returns For Father's Day

Updated: 13 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

News

NY-bred Tiz the Law wins barren Belmont Stakes

Updated: 17 hours ago
Tiz the Law won an unprecedented Belmont Stakes, claiming victory Saturday at the first race of a rejiggered Triple Crown schedule in front of eerily empty grandstands.

News

Statues toppled throughout US in protests against racism

Updated: 18 hours ago
On the East Coast, more statues honoring Confederates who tried to break away from the United States more than 150 years ago were toppled.

News

Indiana gets $545K for steel barge shuttle along Ohio River

Updated: 19 hours ago
Indiana’s ports authority has landed a more than $545,000 federal grant for a planned steel barge shuttle.

News

Barr: Trump has removed top federal prosecutor in Manhattan

Updated: 19 hours ago
U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman intends to continue to fight his removal.