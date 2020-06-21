Advertisement

Father’s Day Looks A Bit Soggy

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After several days of fairly dry weather we flip the rain switch back on for the rain. Father’s Day looks to be not as warm as scattered thunderstorms will take over the region some of these storms could be on the strong to severe side with gusty to damaging wind being the main concern.

Heading into the new week the unsettled weather will continue with multiple chances for rain throughout the week. Thursday looks to be the only day with little to no rain chances. Make sure to have an umbrella handy as we end the weekend and head into the new week.

7 DAY FORECAST
7 DAY FORECAST(WBKO)

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

WATCH - Rain Returns For Father's Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

Weather

Warm With A Few Stray Showers

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 12:09 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Partly sunny today with a few stray thunderstorms.

Weather

WATCH - Quite The Warm Afternoon

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT
The latest news and weather.

Weather

A Warming Trend Into The Weekend

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 7:28 AM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Partly to mostly sunny today with highs in the upper 80's.

Latest News

Weather

Saharan Dust Plume

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 7:26 AM CDT

Weather

WATCH - Continuing To Warm Up

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 5:00 AM CDT
The latest news and weather.

Weather

Warming Up With Partly Sunny Skies

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 12:08 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Partly sunny today with a high of 84°.

Weather

WATCH - Partly Sunny And Warm

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT
The latest news and weather.

Weather

Partly Sunny With A Few Stray Showers

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 7:17 AM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Partly sunny today with a few stray showers.

Weather

WATCH - Warming A Bit More Today

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 5:00 AM CDT
The latest news and weather.