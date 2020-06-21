Father’s Day Looks A Bit Soggy

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After several days of fairly dry weather we flip the rain switch back on for the rain. Father’s Day looks to be not as warm as scattered thunderstorms will take over the region some of these storms could be on the strong to severe side with gusty to damaging wind being the main concern.

Heading into the new week the unsettled weather will continue with multiple chances for rain throughout the week. Thursday looks to be the only day with little to no rain chances. Make sure to have an umbrella handy as we end the weekend and head into the new week.

