Gov. Beshear provides update on COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Sunday updated Kentuckians on the commonwealth’s ongoing efforts to defeat COVID-19.

“Team Kentucky, we can do this,” the Governor said. “Keep getting tested, keep wearing masks, keep answering the call if our contact tracers reach out to you. We have the tools we need to slow the spread of COVID-19 significantly until we get a vaccine.”

The Governor also wished all Kentucky dads a happy Father’s Day.

“My dad worked tirelessly to show up for my brother and me, no matter what challenges he was facing,” said Gov. Beshear. “I always want to do the same for Will and Lila. They are my greatest joy. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads and father figures out there who are giving their kids their very best even during such a difficult year.”

As of 4 p.m. June 21, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 13,750 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 117 of which were newly reported Sunday.

“We’ve been in this fight for more than three months now and, unfortunately, we still have a long way to go,” said Gov. Beshear. “But I have total confidence that Kentuckians will rise to the challenge in order to do one of the things we do best: watch out for families, friends and neighbors.”

Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear reported two new deaths Sunday, raising the total to 526 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

“I know these families are in so much pain right now, and the reality is, there’s nothing anyone can do to fix it,” said Gov. Beshear. “We can’t fix it, but we can continue to support all families who are grieving during this time. You are not alone.”

The deaths reported Sunday include a 73-year-old man from Butler County and a 61-year-old man from Fayette County.

As of yesterday, at least 3,530 Kentuckians had recovered from the virus.

