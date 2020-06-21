Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Tiz the Law has won an unprecedented Belmont Stakes, claiming victory at the first race of a rejiggered Triple Crown schedule in front of eerily empty grandstands. The 3-year-old colt from upstate New York charged to the lead turning for home Saturday and now can set his sights on the Sept. 5 Kentucky Derby and Oct. 3 Preakness. All three legs of this year’s Triple Crown schedule were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Belmont, usually the series capper, was initially scheduled for June 6. Tiz the Law gave New York a hometown champion in its first major sporting event since the coronavirus pandemic seized the area.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Hall of Famer Bill Mott became the seventh trainer in history with 5,000 wins. Moon Over Miami won the third race at Churchill Downs by a length after being saddled by Mott’s assistant Kenny McCarthy. Mott was at Belmont Park in New York, where he was overseeing Modernist in the Belmont Stakes. Mott ranks seventh in all-time wins behind retired leader Dale Baird, who had 9,445.